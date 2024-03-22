PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Bhutan | LIVE

Advertisement

India News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed in Bhutan for his 2-day visit. This is the PM's first visit after the new government took office in the Himalayan country. The Prime Minister was initially scheduled to travel on Thursday but the visit was delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions. Meanwhile, in other news, Sandeshkhali accused former TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh will be produced in Basiraht Court today. Scroll for updates:

India News Updates:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares adorable moment with children on his arrival in Bhutan's Thimphu.

#WATCH | PM Modi shares adorable moment with children on his arrival in Bhutan's Thimphu pic.twitter.com/lm6IFtXwK3 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

#WATCH | Thimphu, Bhutan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed at a private hotel with a traditional Bhutanese dance performance. pic.twitter.com/adpUcI1VtJ — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

The Supreme Court of India resume hearing of K Kavitha's write petition challenging ED summons issued in Delhi Excise Policy case.

Delhi High Court on Friday admits the appeal of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and various others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Veteran leader Damodor Rout passed away at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday, his family said. Rout, 81, is survived by his son Sambit Routray, the BJD MLA of Paradip, and daughter Pritinanda, a corporator of Bhubaneswar. Rout's wife Snehalata Mohapatra, a retired school teacher, had passed away earlier. The veteran was admitted to the hospital on March 18 after a heart attack and was on a ventilator. He was declared brain-dead on Thursday.

The scheduled sitting of Delhi Assembly on March 22 has been cancelled. The next sitting of the House will be held on 27th March at 11.00 AM

Delhi Assembly sitting cancelled.

Today, the Surajpur Court will be hearing a plea on famous YouTuber Elvish Yadav's bail. Yadav was arrested in the snake venom case. If Yadav is not granted bail today then he will have to stay in jail till Holi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Chandranth Sinha's house in connection with the Teacher recruitment scam.

After landing in Bhutan, PM Modi received a Guard of Honour after he arrived at Bhutan's Paro International Airport.

PM Modi leaves for Bhutan. Taking to X, PM tweeted, “On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay.”

Sandeshkhali Row: Shahjahan Sheikh is to be produced in Basiraht Court today.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM on Friday, March 22, on the advice of Delhi Police.

