PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Bhutan | LIVE

India News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed in Bhutan for his 2-day visit. This is the PM's first visit after the new government took office in the Himalayan country. The Prime Minister was initially scheduled to travel on Thursday but the visit was delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions. Meanwhile, in other news, Sandeshkhali accused former TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh will be produced in Basiraht Court today. Scroll for updates:

India News Updates:

The Delhi High Court will pass an order today on a plea moved by the Indian National Congress against the Income Tax Department ordering opening re-assessment proceedings for the years 2014 to 2017.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Ahmedabad is conducted search operations at 6 premises of the Payment Aggregators located at Bengaluru and Pune on March 20, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 against the merchant IDs which were used for the collection of payment through Dani Data App from the general public by the controllers of Dani Data App. During the search operations, amounts totalling Rs. 16.43 Crore were frozen.

The police on Friday produced Javed, the second accused in the Budaun double murder case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares an adorable moment with children on his arrival in Bhutan's Thimphu.

#WATCH | PM Modi shares adorable moment with children on his arrival in Bhutan's Thimphu pic.twitter.com/lm6IFtXwK3 — ANI (@ANI)

#WATCH | Thimphu, Bhutan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed at a private hotel with a traditional Bhutanese dance performance. pic.twitter.com/adpUcI1VtJ — ANI (@ANI)

The Supreme Court of India resumed the hearing of K Kavitha's written petition challenging the ED summons issued in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Delhi High Court on Friday admits the appeal of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and various others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Veteran leader Damodor Rout passed away at a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday, his family said. Rout, 81, is survived by his son Sambit Routray, the BJD MLA of Paradip, and daughter Pritinanda, a corporator of Bhubaneswar. Rout's wife Snehalata Mohapatra, a retired school teacher, had passed away earlier. The veteran was admitted to the hospital on March 18 after a heart attack and was on a ventilator. He was declared brain-dead on Thursday.

The scheduled sitting of the Delhi Assembly on March 22 has been cancelled. The next sitting of the House will be held on 27th March at 11.00 AM

Today, the Surajpur Court will be hearing a plea on famous YouTuber Elvish Yadav's bail. Yadav was arrested in the snake venom case. If Yadav is not granted bail today then he will have to stay in jail till Holi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Chandranth Sinha's house in connection with the Teacher recruitment scam.

After landing in Bhutan, PM Modi received a Guard of Honour after he arrived at Bhutan's Paro International Airport.

PM Modi leaves for Bhutan. Taking to X, PM tweeted, “On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay.”

Sandeshkhali Row: Shahjahan Sheikh is to be produced in Basiraht Court today.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM on Friday, March 22, on the advice of Delhi Police.

