Published 08:44 IST, December 13th 2024
PM Modi, VP Dhankhar, Kharge and Others Pay Tribute To Fallen Soldiers in 2001 Parl Attack | LIVE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating multiple projects worth nearly Rs 7,000cr. In other news, 16 private schools in the national capital have received a fresh bomb threat today. Lastly, the Lok Sabha is all set to begin the two-day debate on the Constitution on Friday (December 13) to commemorate its 75th anniversary at noon.
Live Blog
Here are the latest news updates for December 13:
09:35 IST, December 13th 2024
Man Gives 'Triple Talaq' to Wife For Going Alone For Walk, Booked
A 31-year-old man was booked for allegedly pronouncing ‘triple talaq’ (instant divorce), which was banned in 2019, to his wife, as she was going alone for a walk, the official said.
09:27 IST, December 13th 2024
Delhi Court Takes Cognisance of Kharge's 'Hate' Speech Against BJP, RSS During 2023 K'taka Polls
A Delhi Court on Friday refused to give directions for the registration of an FIR against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
However, the court has taken cognisance of the complaint alleging hate speech against BJP and RSS in an election rally in Karnataka in April 2023.
09:23 IST, December 13th 2024
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Likely to Make Her Maiden Speech
The newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha during a special Constitution debate.
09:12 IST, December 13th 2024
'I Pay My Humble Request': President Pays Tributes to Victims of 2001 Parliament Attack
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid tribute to the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Parliament attack in 2001.
"I pay my humble tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and selfless service continue to inspire us. The nation remains deeply grateful to them and their families. On this day, I reiterate India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism. Our nation stands united against the forces of terror," the President posted on X.
09:09 IST, December 13th 2024
Schools, Colleges Shut in Puducherry, Karaikal Amid Heavy Rain Alert
All the schools and colleges across Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on Friday (December 13) amid heavy rain, the Puducherry Education Minister Namachivayam said in a statement.
09:14 IST, December 13th 2024
16 Delhi Schools Including DPS East Kailash Receive Bomb Threat, Probe Underway
As many as 16 private schools in the national capital have received a fresh bomb threat today. A long email threatening to blow up the schools has been sent to the authorities, warning them to remain vigilant today and tomorrow.
The schools have declared a holiday and have notified the parents of the students.
List of 16 Schools:
Bhatnagar Public School Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School Shri Niwas Puri, DPS East Of Kailash, Venkatesh Public School Rohini, DPS Vasant Kunj, British School, Modern School, DPS RK Puram, NDPS School, SDP School Defence Colony, Salwan Public School, Richmond Global School, DAV School Daryaganj, Mount Carmel School, Don Bosco School, STS School.
08:47 IST, December 13th 2024
Tamil Nadu Fire Tragedy: Toll Rises to 7, Several Feared Injured
A fire at a prominent orthopaedic hospital in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, claimed the lives of at least seven patients and injured 20 others.
The victims include one child and two women, local officials reported.
Firefighters fought the blaze for over an hour, and rescue operations to assist those trapped inside are still underway.
08:44 IST, December 13th 2024
Lok Sabha to Begin 2-Day on Constitution Today
The Lok Sabha is all set to begin the two-day debate on the Constitution on Friday (December 13) to commemorate its 75th anniversary at noon.
08:56 IST, December 13th 2024
PM Modi to Inspect Development Work for Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday to assess the development works for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. He will also inaugurate and launch multiple projects worth nearly Rs 5,500 crore.
