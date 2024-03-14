Shraddha Walker's father Vikas Walker has filed an application in the Saket court demanding the ashes of his daughter for the last rites. He said that it is not only related to religious faith but it is also their constitutional right to perform the last rites.

Along with this, a demand has also been made from the court for an early hearing on this application. He wrote in his application that Shraddha's death is about to complete one year and her mortal remains have not been cremated yet.

In his application, Shraddha's father has also included a few lines of poetry by the famous Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde which reads as, ''Death must be so beautiful. To lie in the soft brown earth, with the grasses waving above one's head, and listen to silence. To have no yesterday, and no tomorrow. To forget time, to forget life, to be at peace''. The court, meanwhile, issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the application asking it to file a reply. The next hearing in the court on this matter will be on April 29.