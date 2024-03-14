Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:30 IST
India News LIVE: Atique Ahmed and his brother shot dead in Prayagraj, sec 144 imposed
CM Bommai along with BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi held a meeting with Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar at his residence. Union Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on the evening of April 15 from Rajasthan for a key meeting with CM Shinde and Fadnavis. Delhi recorded 1,396 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
- India
- 1 min read
1: 02 IST, April 16th 2023
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered that special monitoring should be done in sensitive areas across the state. He has also instructed the police to carry out flag marches in all 75 districts.
12: 27 IST, April 16th 2023
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high level enquiry into the killing of Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed who were shot dead while on their way to a medical examination. A three-member judicial commission will be established to investigate the matter. Yogi has also instructed Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad to Prayagraj where the gangsters were shot.
Advertisement
12: 24 IST, April 16th 2023
Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that the killing of gangster Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf while on the way for a medical examination is part of a larger conspiracy. "Just three boys coming and shooting like this; there is a huge conspiracy," Alvi said adding that CM Yogi Adityanath should resign if he is unable to maintain law and order.
12: 24 IST, April 16th 2023
Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar resigned from the BJP ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for May 10. This comes after CM Basavaraj Bommai and other senior BJP leaders visited him at his residence. Shettar is said to have been upset for being denied a ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat.
Advertisement
1: 25 IST, March 14th 2024
"Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder," Owaisi tweeted.
12: 08 IST, April 16th 2023
Section 144 has been imposed in Prayagraj after gangster Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while being taken for medical examination in late hours of April 15. Three shooters, who were dressed as journalists, have been arrested by the UP Police. Meanwhile, the forensic team is examining the crime scene and 27 bullet shells along with bike of the shooters have been seized.
Advertisement
11: 17 IST, April 15th 2023
Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj, ANI reported. According to sources, two people said to be the shooters have been arrested by the police. The former SP legislator and gangster and his brother were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. They were also about to be interrogated by the Police during their 5-day remand.
Atique Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.
1: 26 IST, March 14th 2024
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi held a meeting with Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar at his residence in Hubballi. Shettar is said to be upset for being denied a ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat.
Advertisement
9: 20 IST, April 15th 2023
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai arrived in Hubballi to strategise on the constituency ahead of the Karnataka elections in a meeting with Jagadish Shettar. Top BJP leaders there are trying to pacify Shettar after he was denied a ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat. The rest of the leaders requested Shettar to meet them for discussion but he countered the offer and asked them to visit his residence. Tap here to read more.
1: 26 IST, March 14th 2024
Union Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on the evening of April 15 from Rajasthan. He is scheduled to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the Shiv Sena-BJP strategy. Both Shinde and Fadnavis received Shah at the airport.
Advertisement
1: 27 IST, March 14th 2024
Delhi recorded 1,396 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the health department, the active caseload stands at 4,631 while the positivity rate is at 31.9%. At the same time, 10,753 new cases were recorded across India along with 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.
7: 37 IST, April 15th 2023
Shraddha Walker's father Vikas Walker has filed an application in the Saket court demanding the ashes of his daughter for the last rites. He said that it is not only related to religious faith but it is also their constitutional right to perform the last rites.
Along with this, a demand has also been made from the court for an early hearing on this application. He wrote in his application that Shraddha's death is about to complete one year and her mortal remains have not been cremated yet.
In his application, Shraddha's father has also included a few lines of poetry by the famous Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde which reads as, ''Death must be so beautiful. To lie in the soft brown earth, with the grasses waving above one's head, and listen to silence. To have no yesterday, and no tomorrow. To forget time, to forget life, to be at peace''. The court, meanwhile, issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the application asking it to file a reply. The next hearing in the court on this matter will be on April 29.
Advertisement
7: 37 IST, April 15th 2023
Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan along with all MPs and ministers of AAP going to accompany Arvind Kejriwal to the CBI office on April 16. The Delhi CM will appear before the CBI for questioning in the excise policy scam. Tap here to read more.
6: 39 IST, April 15th 2023
MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who was arrested late last month by Karnataka Lokayukta in the alleged bribery case, received bail after paying a bond of Rs 5 lakhs. He has been asked to depose once in three weeks before the Lokayukta and cooperate with them in the investigation.
Advertisement
1: 27 IST, March 14th 2024
Another witness has been dropped by the public prosecutor in the Malegaon blast case after the witness failed to appear before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. The public prosecutor for the NIA told the court that the witness's deposition is not important enough to be recorded and hence can be dropped. The court has postponed the next hearing in the case to April 17
5: 50 IST, April 15th 2023
A local court on Saturday reserved its order on framing charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces. Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has posted the matter to April 29. The arguments on the charges were completed on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Walkar's father has moved an application in the court seeking the release of her remains to perform the last rites. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said the Delhi Police will file a reply on the application on the next date of hearing.
(With PTI inputs)
Advertisement
1: 27 IST, March 14th 2024
The Punjab police have arrested 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind, Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range revealed per ANI.
4: 47 IST, April 15th 2023
The Centre government, on Saturday, cancelled the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of Kannada actor Chetan Kumar citing his alleged involvement in 'anti-national activities'. He was recently arrested for his comments on Hindutva saying that it ïs built on lies."
#BREAKING | Karnataka actor Chetan Kumar's OIC cancelled over alleged involvement in 'anti-India activities'#ChetanKumar #OIC #Karnataka— Republic (@republic) April 15, 2023
Tune in- https://t.co/uo0a3nu84K pic.twitter.com/oHlwHzok4s
Advertisement
4: 36 IST, April 15th 2023
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts. The CBI has summoned the AAP leader in connection with the case on Sunday. He has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am to answer queries of the investigating team. Read more here.
1: 27 IST, March 14th 2024
After his visit to Bengal, Union Home Minister arrived in Bharatpur, Rajasthan where he addressed a rally for the Booth President Sankalp Mahasammelan.
Advertisement
3: 33 IST, April 15th 2023
Aam Aadmi Party has called for an emergency session of the Delhi Assembly on Monday as CBI summons Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise case.
3: 18 IST, April 15th 2023
Jayant Kant, DIG, Champaran Range, while commenting on deaths allegedly due to consuming spurious liquor in Motihari, said, "Six people have died and 10 people including two critically admitted to hospital. Seven people arrested in the case till now."
Advertisement
3: 16 IST, April 15th 2023
One-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly called on 17th April.— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023
3: 05 IST, April 15th 2023
Delhi Saket Court has reserved order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala. According to sources, order to be pronounced on April 29. Shraddha Walkar's father has also moved an application in court for release of her remains to perform last rites.
Advertisement
3: 04 IST, April 15th 2023
After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the he will lodge cases against ED and CBI for presenting false evidence in courts, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said, "Forgot to mention that you will file case against Honble court also if it convicts you. Let law takes it own course & we must believe in rule of law."
Forgot to mention that you will file case against Honble court also if it convicts you. Let law takes it own course & we must believe in rule of law.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 15, 2023
ED, CBI के ख़िलाफ़ कोर्ट जाओगे और अगर कोर्ट भी ख़िलाफ़ गई तो फिर कोर्ट के ख़िलाफ़ भी जाओगे? pic.twitter.com/YAxSqE1bEx
2: 29 IST, April 15th 2023
After a pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama on April 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence."
Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2023
Advertisement
2: 16 IST, April 15th 2023
AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha is holding a press meeting after CBI summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with Delhi excise policy case. He said, "Arvind Kejriwal is a modern-day Mahatma Gandhi with unimpeachable integrity."
2: 06 IST, April 15th 2023
Ministry of Home Affairs decides to conduct the Constable (GD) CAPF exams in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English. It will give an impetus to the participation of local youth in CAPFs, according to MHA.
The Constable (GD) CAPF examination will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English from January 1, 2024 onwards, Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed. Following are the approved regional languages for CAPFs constable exam:
- Assamese
- Bengali
- Gujarati
- Marathi
- Malayalam
- Kannada
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Odia
- Urdu
- Punjabi
- Manipuri
- Konkani
Advertisement
2: 06 IST, April 15th 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reached Raigad's Khopoli area where 13 people died and 29 were injured after a bus fell into a ditch.
While commenting on the inciudent, SP Somnath Gharge, Raigad, said, "This incident took place around 4-4:30 am. So far 29 people have been rescued and admitted to a hospital. This bus was coming from Pune."
1: 23 IST, April 15th 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reached a private hospital in Panvel's Kalamboli to meet the victims of the Raigad bus accident.
(Image Credit: ANI)
Advertisement
12: 53 IST, April 15th 2023
While addressing a press conference on Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "if I am a thief, then there is no honest person in the country." This remark has come as CBI on Saturday summoned Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor case.
12: 29 IST, April 15th 2023
I am ready to face the CBI, said Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday while addressing the media. It is significant to note that the CBI has summoned Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor scam. During his media address, the AAP leader also accused PM Modi of using agencies against him.
Advertisement
12: 19 IST, April 15th 2023
On Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack against the PM Modi-led government. He said PM Modi is using ED and CBI against him because they are not able to compete with the honesty of the Aam Aadmi Party. "All the big investigation agencies have left their work and are working behind the sharab ghotala, he alleged.
12: 02 IST, April 15th 2023
While targeting Congress, BJP National Spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, said, "What is the relationship of Congress and SDPI." He added that PFI has emerged from Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and investigations prove that 70 per cent of their cadres are intact.
Advertisement
11: 49 IST, April 15th 2023
Rescue operation underway in Raigad's Khopoli area where 12 people died and over 25 others were injured after a bus fell into a ditch. While reacting on the incident, Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, said, "This was a very unfortunate incident that happened in Raigad's Khopoli area. There were 41 passengers on that bus, 12 passengers died on the spot, rest of the passengers have been taken out. Those injured are under treatment. Those who lost their lives will get financial help from the govt. An inquiry has been ordered to find reason behind the accident."
11: 41 IST, April 15th 2023
BJP spokesman Gaurva Bhatia, said, "The moment Arvind Kejriwal was called for questioning by the CBI, apparently, he started trembling with fear. It's quite clear that Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam. We have asked five questions, and I dare him to answer just one. He will beat around the bush and evade these questions."
Advertisement
1: 29 IST, March 14th 2024
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday after the CBI summoned the later in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. "The kingpin of the liquor scam is Arvind Kejriwal. In your party, where nothing happens without your permission, how could this liquor scam happen?", questioned BJP spokesman.
BJP attacks Kejriwal over Delhi liquor scam
11: 26 IST, April 15th 2023
BJP spokesman Gaurva Bhatia is addressing a press conference on Arvind Kejriwal after the CBI summoned him in the Delhi excise case. This development comes as Kejriwal announced that he will brief the media at 12 pm today over liquorgate.
BJP on Kejriwal's alleged involvement in the liquor scam
Advertisement
11: 09 IST, April 15th 2023
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached Delhi to meet his party leader, Arvind Kejriwal, who has been summoned by the CBI in connection with liquorgate.
#BREAKING | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Delhi, to meet Arvind Kejriwal.#BhagwantMann | #ArvindKejriwal | #Liquorgate— Republic (@republic) April 15, 2023
Tune in here -https://t.co/kR5zcG1inA pic.twitter.com/3IEFjJePNj
1: 29 IST, March 14th 2024
Last rites of Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad being performed at Prayagraj's Kasari Masari graveyard. Asad and his aide Ghulam were killed in an encounter on April 13 by UP STF
Advertisement
1: 29 IST, March 14th 2024
The Central Bureau of Investigation summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 at 11 am. Delhi’s former Deputy minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in the case last month. According to officials, Kejriwal has been called for the investigation as a witness in the case in connection to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged BJP is engaging in vendetta politics and also confirmed Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central agency on April 16. There are allegations that the Excise policy was manipulated to favor liquor dealers and the south group following which money raised from the policy was routed by AAP for purposes of electioneering in Goa. Notably, now Kejriwal’s name has also come up in the investigation.
1: 28 IST, March 14th 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is set to address the media at 12 pm today in connection with his summons by the CBI in Delhi liquorgate.
Advertisement
1: 28 IST, March 14th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Bank on Saturday on LIFE Mission and Development. During his address, PM Modi said, “There is a need for mass movements and behavioural transformation. India shows the way to tackle climate change. Be it Mission LIFE, the use of LED bulbs, micro irrigation, natural farming, or the promotion of millets,”
1: 28 IST, March 14th 2024
"In view of the current prevailing situation, curfew has been imposed in Sambalpur town till further order to ensure peace and tranquilly," read the order released by the sub-divisional magistrate. Earlier, internet services were suspended, and Section 144 was imposed in Odisha’s Sambalpur district following violence that erupted during a motorbike rally on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti Sobhayatra.
Advertisement
8: 05 IST, April 15th 2023
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the statue and memorial of country's first CDS General Bipin Rawat at Kanak Chowk, Dehradun.
1: 28 IST, March 14th 2024
Masisve fire broke out at a company in Kalpataru Industrial Estate. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Thane Municipal Corporation has confirmed that so far there have been no casualties.
Advertisement
1: 28 IST, March 14th 2024
In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Surat, a total of six municipal councillors resigned from the party and joined the BJP on Friday midnight. The councillors were inducted into the saffron party in the presence of state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil.
Published April 15th, 2023 at 07:08 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.