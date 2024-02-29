Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

I Thank Narendra Modi: Mauritius PM Jugnauth After Inauguration of Developmental Projects

Stay tuned for all the latest updates

Digital Desk
PM Modi and his Mauritius counterpart will jointly inaugurate development projects today
1: 38 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: “We are making history today on the Islands of Agaléga, where the inauguration of new airstrip, new jetty, and several other development projects. This event marks another great moment for the remarkable and exemplary partnership between Mauritius and India. I thank Narendra Modi for giving a totally new dimension, to the Mauritius-India relationship and partnership,” said Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at the launch of developmental projects. 

 

1: 26 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate six community development projects in Mauritius.


 

1: 24 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: Mumbai Police has registered an FIR under sections 153(A), 500, 505(3), 506(2), and 34 of the IPC against unknown persons for using derogatory language against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and threatening to kill him


 

1: 23 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: | TADA (Terrorist & Anti-disruptive Activities Act) court acquited 1993 serial bomb blasts' main accused Abdul Karim Tunda.

"Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, today the Court gave this judgement. Abdul Karim Tunda has been acquitted in all Sections and all Acts. CBI prosecution could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, Arms Act, or Explosive Substances Act. We had been saying that from the beginning that Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent. Irfan and Hamiduddin have been convicted & quantum of the sentence will be pronounced shortly," said Advocate Shafqat Sultani

1: 21 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has sought a centrally monitored investigation by the NIA into the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans by supporters of a Rajya Sabha election winner from the Congress in the corridors of 'Vidhana Soudha' in Karnataka. 

1: 20 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said tribals should live their life in full with the support from government and society.

Murmu said this while interacting with Juang tribe, a PVTG (particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) at Gonasika in Odisha's Keonjhar district.

1: 20 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu finalised its Lok Sabha polls seat-sharing pact with the Left parties on Thursday, allotting the CPI and CPI (M) two seats each.

1: 11 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: PM Modi and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate new airstrip and St James Jetty

 

12: 13 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: On the decision to disqualify 6 rebel Congress MLAs, Kuldeep Singh Pathania said, “As per the anti-defection law, our secretariat received the petition filed against 6 legislators through the complainant who is also the Himachal Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Wardhan Chauhan. When a speaker acts under the 10th schedule then he does not enjoy the power and privileges of the speaker but his position is as a tribunal, here I am in the shape of a tribunal judge...This pronouncement is in reference to those observations made by the Supreme Court and High Courts in various judgments.” 

 

12: 12 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker has disqualified six Congress MLAs who defied party whip to vote in favour of government on Financial Bill

 List of Disqualified MLAs 

Rajendra Rana 

Sudhir Sharma 

Devendra Bhutto 

Inderdutt Lakhanpal

Ravi Thakur 

Chaitanya Sharma

 

 

10: 58 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: MLA Vikramaditya Singh skipped breakfast meeting called by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his Shimla residence this morning. Around 30 MLAs have arrived at Sukhu's residence. 

10: 22 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: Congress MLAs arrive at the Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s residence in Shimla for the 'breakfast meeting' called by him. 

MLA Ashish Butail says, "It is an important meeting. Let's see what happens...This is an informal meeting..."

"The CM has called everyone for breakfast. Let's see what discussions are taking place. We received the message last night. Our Government will continue under the leadership of the Chief Minister.


 

10: 16 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: Ruckus ensues in Vidhana Soudha as Karnataka BJP MLAs raise slogans against the State Government over an alleged video of pro-Pakistan slogans the supporters of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain. LoP R Ashoka demands the arrest of the person who allegedly raised the slogan.

 

 

10: 13 IST, February 29th 2024

India News LIVE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav likely to skip CBI summons in illegal mining case in which he is witness, say sources.

