India News LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Ends Today, Likely To Be Presented in Court

Advertisement

India News LIVE: A day after Sunita Kejriwal read out her husband's message who is ED's custody, AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be presented before the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, April 1. PM Modi will be addressing ceremony marking 90 years of RBI in Mumbai today.

Futher there are multiple plea's which would be heard by the Supreme Court today including Delhi government's plea against non-release of Rs 3,000 crore funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's plea against a criminal case lodged in Maharashtra for his alleged remarks on ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's plea against his arrest by ED in a money laundering case.

Advertisement

A sudden storm has wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal killing 4 people till now. Among the most affected areas were Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga and Saptibari.

PM Modi in Mumbai Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai today, the central bank said.The event will also be attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Advertisement

Delhi Wakes Up To Cold Weather, Strong Winds

Delhi today woke up to partly cloudy skies with strong wind. Have a look at visuals from the Kartavya Path area.

Advertisement

VIDEO | Delhi wakes up to partly cloudy skies with strong wind. Visuals from the Kartavya Path area.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/kTO6XxeS6F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2024

Fire at Clothing Factory in Delhi

A massive fire broke out in a PVC pipe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area but no casualties have been reported so far, officials said on Monday."A call about the fire was received around 8.25 pm on Sunday. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service. It took more than four hours to douse the flames," a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

Advertisement





(THIS IS A LIVE COPY)