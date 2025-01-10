Published 06:52 IST, January 10th 2025
Los Angeles Faces Apocalyptic Scenes from Wildfires | LIVE
Stay tuned for the latest updates as we bring you breaking news from across India. Today's headlines include: Parts of Delhi-NCR are witnessing a blanket of dense fog, reducing visibility to zero and affecting daily commutes. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the sacred 'Paramapadha Vaasal' was opened, and Lord Namperumal was taken in a grand procession to mark the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival. In other news, the much-awaited Surajkund International Crafts Mela is scheduled to take place from February 7-23. Stay with us for live updates.
Live Blog
07:47 IST, January 10th 2025
"Very Dense Fog" in Delhi, Visibility Zero, Flights Impacted
The Delhi Airport issued an advisory amid dense fog for the passengers stating that there has been impact on flight departures. It further advised the passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.
07:47 IST, January 10th 2025
Surajkund Crafts Mela to Begin Feb 7-23
The Surajkund Crafts Mela will take place from February 7 to 23.
07:45 IST, January 10th 2025
Dense Fog Reduces Visibility in Delhi-NCR
Visibility reduced to zero as a blanket of dense fog witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR.
06:50 IST, January 10th 2025
Paramapadha Vaasal' Opened for Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival
The 'Paramapadha Vaasal' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was opened with grandeur on the occasion of the Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival. Lord Namperumal was taken in a procession to mark the auspicious event.
Updated 07:47 IST, January 10th 2025