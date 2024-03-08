Updated March 8th, 2024 at 21:42 IST
LIVE | PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow at Kaziranga, Assam
9: 42 IST, March 8th 2024
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets, "Tomorrow, to honour the indomitable spirit of Lachit Barphukan and to celebrate his valiant resistance against invaders, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 'Statue of Valour' situated in Jorhat, to the people of Bharat."
8: 47 IST, March 8th 2024
8: 43 IST, March 8th 2024
7: 20 IST, March 8th 2024
Locals greet PM Modi on his arrival at Kaziranga National Park in Assam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore during his two-day tour of Assam starting Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Sarma said Modi will, for the first time, visit UNESCO heritage site Kaziranga National Park and undertake a safari.
6: 53 IST, March 8th 2024
6: 34 IST, March 8th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Friday on a two-day visit. On his two-day visit, he will stay at Kaziranga National Park, and inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore, officials said.
On March 9, at around 5:30 am, PM Modi will visit Kaziranga National Park and will spend two hours.
On his two-day visit, Prime Ministers scheduled Events are mentioned below:-
5-7.30am — Elephant Safari at Kaziranga National Park
10am- IG Park, Itanagar
Inauguration of Sela Tunnel (Virtually)
12.10pm —— Unveiling the statue of Lachit Barphukan
12.45pm—- Public Meeting at Meleng-Meteli Ground, Jorhat
6: 14 IST, March 8th 2024
While attending a meeting with Viksit Bharat Ambassadors, Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, “Big news for Karnataka that Sudha Murty has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The price of a Gas cylinder has been reduced to Rs 100. I could see men putting their hands together for women that's a good sign.”
5: 23 IST, March 8th 2024
PM Modi arrived at Tezpur, received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
"Hon’ble Prime Minister is en route to Kaziranga National Park for an overnight stay and safari tomorrow morning," says the CM.
3: 31 IST, March 8th 2024
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah launched the National Cooperative Database in Delhi. It is an initiative of the Ministry of Cooperation to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’. Shah also released the 'National Cooperative Database 2023: A Report'.
3: 26 IST, March 8th 2024
Two Russia-based agents allegedly involved in human trafficking that sends Indian nationals into the Ukraine war zone are under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), PTI reported.
3: 15 IST, March 8th 2024
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla spoke about the Sandeshkhali situation again. He said, “The situation of Sandeshkhali is tense. Even then Priyanka Cadra ji is silent. On Women's Day, every woman is questioning the silence of Priyanka ji. Why is TMC trying to protect Shahjahan?”
2: 56 IST, March 8th 2024
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has posted pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, with a thread of messages. The PM will be on a two-day trip to Assam. "Spurring a wave of development in Assam worth Rs 17,606 crores. Whenever PM Modi visits us, he brings cheer to the people through his welfare measures for a Viksit Assam. On 9th March, PM will dedicate and initiate 13 developmental projects in the state. He will also be the first Prime Minister since 1957 to visit the Kaziranga National Park. To honour the lasting legacy of Lachit Barphukan's heroic defence against Islamic invasion, PM will dedicate to the nation, the 'Statue of Valour', Lachit's 125ft bronze statue in Hollongapar, Jorhat. Tomorrow, PM will join the biggest ever Griha Pravesh celebrations in Bharat when 5.5 lakh proud house owners take possession of their PMAY-G homes built for Rs 8,478 crores. With this, a record 18 lakh PM Awas houses have been delivered in Assam," posted Himanta Biswa Sarma.
2: 04 IST, March 8th 2024
The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested two persons for allegedly transporting banned tobacco products valued at over Rs 2 lakh, an official said on Friday. Accused Sunil Jagaram Godhara and Suresh Bhuraram Chowdhari were caught on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway during patrolling on Tuesday night, he said. The two were travelling in a car that was loaded with banned tobacco products valued at Rs 2.17 lakh, he said.
12: 07 IST, March 8th 2024
The 12-hour bandh called by opposition AIADMK and the INDIA bloc to condemn the failure of Puducherry government in preventing the murder of a minor girl impacted normal life here on Friday. The opposition parties are also protesting the government's failure to prevent drug menace. They demanded a strong punishment for the culprits involved in the murder of the nine-year-old girl, whose body was found in a drain near her home in Solai Nagar on Tuesday.
12: 06 IST, March 8th 2024
A 16-member all-women crew operated the Ranchi-Tori passenger train on the occasion of International Women's Day on Friday, an official said. The team comprised the loco-pilot, assistant loco-pilot, train manager, eight ticket checkers and five personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), he said. The Ranchi division of the South Eastern Railway (SER) made arrangements to honour women and their contribution to nation-building, the official said.
“Women are in charge of the train operation between Ranchi and Tori junctions today to mark International Women's Day. It's a proud moment for us," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager-cum-CPRO Nishant Kumar told PTI.
12: 03 IST, March 8th 2024
The CBI team once again reached Sandeshkhali in West Bengal to carry out raids on Friday. Yesterday, they had raided suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's house and his market.
12: 53 IST, March 8th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids in Jaipur and seized properties of gang leaders. ED also seized the house located in Jaipur Hirapura power house.
10: 54 IST, March 8th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning started conducting searches at multiple locations in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas in connection with its probe into the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, officials said.
A five-member ED team was conducting searches at the residence of a former para-teacher, alleged to be a close associate of arrested former state education minister Partha Chatterjee, at Patharghata Mazar Sharif area in New Town adjoining Kolkata, they said.
2: 05 IST, March 8th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Assam on Friday on a two-day visit, during which he will stay at Kaziranga National Park, and inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore, officials said. Modi is scheduled to arrive at Tezpur in the late afternoon and from there, he will fly to Panbari in Kaziranga in a helicopter. He will spend the night at the Police Guest House near the Central Kohora Range of the park.
2: 02 IST, March 8th 2024
An FIR has been lodged against BJP MLA Mahesh Jeena and four unidentified people for allegedly misbehaving with Dehradun Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar and threatening him recently. The alleged incident had led to a strike by municipal corporation employees in the town. Jeena, who represents the Salt assembly seat in Almora, has been booked at the Kotwali police station under sections 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.
12: 06 IST, March 8th 2024
Prime Minister Modi on Friday presented the first ever National Creators' Awards at the Bharat Mandapam here. Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy got it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary for the Best Creator in Tech Category and Kamiya Jani for the Favourite Travel Creator.
The awards have been envisioned as a launch pad for the use of creativity to drive positive change.
8: 15 IST, March 8th 2024
Devotees across the country thronged temples to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday.
8: 14 IST, March 8th 2024
The deadline for the opening of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line has been extended due to necessary testing and approvals. The project was previously scheduled to open in July 2024. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) conducted trial runs on the Yellow Line (Bommasandra - RV Road) on March 7. In a major relief to commuters, the much-awaited Yellow Line, spanning 19 kilometres, will link RV Road with Bommasandra near Electronics City, a hub for IT giants Infosys and Biocon.
8: 38 IST, March 8th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at Partha Chatterjee's close aide Abdul Amim's Newtown residence in West Bengal. By profession, he is a high school teacher. Abdul Amim is also close to Prasanna Kumar Roy, who is accused of the SSC recruitment scam.
