LIVE | PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow at Kaziranga, Assam

Locals greet PM Modi on his arrival at Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore during his two-day tour of Assam starting Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Sarma said Modi will, for the first time, visit UNESCO heritage site Kaziranga National Park and undertake a safari.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Kaziranga during his two-day visit to Assam




