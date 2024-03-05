All eyes are on Punjab, as Finance Minister Harpal Cheema will be presenting the Budget proposals for 2024-25, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that there would be no new taxes imposed on people.

Although, the announcement of Rs 1,000 assistance to be given to women over 18 years of age in the Delhi Budget has raised expectations of all to see if a similar announcement will be made for women in Punjab.

As per reports, the budget is likely to to focus on education, health, sports.