LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

India News LIVE: PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 26,400 Crore in Odisha & Telangana Today

In today's news, PM Modi will be visiting Odisha's Chandikhole and will inaugurate projects worth Rs 19,600 crores. Stay tuned for all the latest updates

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM MODI
PM Narendra Modi | Image: x@BJP4India
Assam: PM Modi to Spend Night at Kaziranga National Park on March 8, Take Safari on March 9
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
Punjab Budget Today, Likely to Focus on Education, Health
  • Listen to this article
8: 46 IST, March 5th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on March 8, said the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This will mark his maiden visit to the national park. PM Modi is expected to arrive at the park on March 8 evening and stay at night.

7: 57 IST, March 5th 2024

An earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Tuesday.

7: 53 IST, March 5th 2024

All eyes are on Punjab, as Finance Minister Harpal Cheema will be presenting the Budget proposals for 2024-25, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that there would be no new taxes imposed on people.

Although, the announcement of Rs 1,000 assistance to be given to women over 18 years of age in the Delhi Budget has raised expectations of all to see if a similar announcement will be made for women in Punjab.

As per reports, the budget is likely to to focus on education, health, sports.

7: 14 IST, March 5th 2024

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to expand its cabinet on Tuesday (March 5), a week after the saffron party won 8 seats in the recent Rajya Sabha elections on February 27.

7: 54 IST, March 5th 2024

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for several development projects worth Rs 26,400 crores in Odisha and Telangana. 

In the morning, the Prime Minister will launch and lay the foundation for projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore, related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, and petroleum, followed by a public address in Telangana's Sangareddy.

However, as per officials, the PM will then leave for Bhubaneswar in a special plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Telangana in the afternoon and will then proceed to Chandikhol in a helicopter to lay foundation stones for projects oil, gas, railways, road, transport and highways and atomic energy sectors worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha's Chandikhole.

