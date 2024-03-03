English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 08:50 IST

India News LIVE: PM Modi to Lead Final Council Meet Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

In today's news, Prime Minister Modi is set to convene the final meeting of the Union Council of Ministers ahead of the anticipated Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeing of the Council of Union Ministers on March 3.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeing of the Council of Union Ministers on March 3. | Image: PTI
Sandeshkhali Human Rights Probe: Fact-Finding Team Arrives in Bengal
RLD Leader Jayant Chaudhary Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi
Uttarakhand Police's STF Busts National Scam, Two Arrested in Indira Security Fraud
  • Listen to this article
8: 50 IST, March 3rd 2024

Kolkata: A fact-finding team on human rights violations arrives at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. The team ready to probe the reported abuses and cases of violence will proceed directly to Sandeshkhali from the airport.

8: 44 IST, March 3rd 2024

New Delhi: Jayant Chaudhary, the leader of RLD, held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi, where BJP National President JP Nadda was also in attendance.

Advertisement
8: 36 IST, March 3rd 2024

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force, led by SSP Ayush Agrawal, has nabbed two suspects from Delhi in a nationwide scam linked to Indira Security. These individuals allegedly set up fake GST firms and issued counterfeit Import Export Codes to open bank accounts.

Deputy SP Ankush Mishra and Inspector Vikas Bhardwaj are aiding in coordinating with other states to uncover further criminal connections. States and Union Territories seeking cooperation can apply for production warrants through the STF.

8: 29 IST, March 3rd 2024
Advertisement
7: 19 IST, March 3rd 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday, which is expected to be the final one during his government's second term, with Lok Sabha elections anticipated for April-May. The meeting, scheduled for 9:30 am at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi, is important as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, aims to continue its tenure for a third term. 

The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule soon. In 2014, elections were announced on March 5 and results declared on May 16, while in 2019, the schedule was announced on March 10, with results declared on May 23.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

16 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

16 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

16 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

16 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

16 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

16 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Videos From Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash | WATCH

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi to Lead Final Council Meet Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Japan’s lower house passes budget, critical for PM Kishida

    Business News29 minutes ago

  4. Akshay Kumar Performs Anant-Radhika’s Grand Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  5. Viral: Cute Little Bear Refusing To Let Go A Man Who Saved Him From Fire

    World32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo