Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 08:50 IST
India News LIVE: PM Modi to Lead Final Council Meet Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
In today's news, Prime Minister Modi is set to convene the final meeting of the Union Council of Ministers ahead of the anticipated Lok Sabha polls.
8: 50 IST, March 3rd 2024
Kolkata: A fact-finding team on human rights violations arrives at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. The team ready to probe the reported abuses and cases of violence will proceed directly to Sandeshkhali from the airport.
8: 44 IST, March 3rd 2024
New Delhi: Jayant Chaudhary, the leader of RLD, held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi, where BJP National President JP Nadda was also in attendance.
8: 36 IST, March 3rd 2024
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force, led by SSP Ayush Agrawal, has nabbed two suspects from Delhi in a nationwide scam linked to Indira Security. These individuals allegedly set up fake GST firms and issued counterfeit Import Export Codes to open bank accounts.
Deputy SP Ankush Mishra and Inspector Vikas Bhardwaj are aiding in coordinating with other states to uncover further criminal connections. States and Union Territories seeking cooperation can apply for production warrants through the STF.
8: 29 IST, March 3rd 2024
7: 19 IST, March 3rd 2024
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday, which is expected to be the final one during his government's second term, with Lok Sabha elections anticipated for April-May. The meeting, scheduled for 9:30 am at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi, is important as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, aims to continue its tenure for a third term.
The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule soon. In 2014, elections were announced on March 5 and results declared on May 16, while in 2019, the schedule was announced on March 10, with results declared on May 23.
