India News LIVE: PM Modi to Lead Final Council Meet Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday, which is expected to be the final one during his government's second term, with Lok Sabha elections anticipated for April-May. The meeting, scheduled for 9:30 am at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi, is important as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, aims to continue its tenure for a third term.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule soon. In 2014, elections were announced on March 5 and results declared on May 16, while in 2019, the schedule was announced on March 10, with results declared on May 23.