sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Canada Row | J&K Terror Attack | Middle East Conflict | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 00:02 IST, November 9th 2024

India Not 'dharmshala' Where Anyone Can Settle: Shivraj in Jharkhand

Asserting that "state-sponsored infiltration" was a serious threat to Jharkhand, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said India was not a 'dharmshala' where anyone can come and settle.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shivraj Singh Chauhan
India Not 'dharmshala' Where Anyone Can Settle: Shivraj in Jharkhand | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

00:02 IST, November 9th 2024