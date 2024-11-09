Published 00:02 IST, November 9th 2024
India Not 'dharmshala' Where Anyone Can Settle: Shivraj in Jharkhand
Asserting that "state-sponsored infiltration" was a serious threat to Jharkhand, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said India was not a 'dharmshala' where anyone can come and settle.
