India On High Alert: Pakistan's Drone Attack And Shelling Prompt Blackout In Border Districts

Srinagar: Pakistan launched its biggest ever drone attack on India in three days with over 100 drones, marking a major escalation in tensions between the two nations hours after ceasefire announcement. The attack, which was accompanied by heavy shelling and firing, has prompted India to enforce a complete blackout in several border districts, including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. According to reports, the blackout, which has been enforced in districts such as Ferozepur, Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka, Ambala, Barmer, Jaisalmer, and several districts on Jammu and Kashmir is a precautionary measure to prevent any harm to civilians.

The Indian military has been put on high alert, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of citizens and military personnel.

Reportedly, the drone attack, which began shortly after the ceasefire announcement, saw multiple drones spotted across various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The drones were reportedly targeting India's military bases and installations, and were met with swift action from the Indian Air Defence Systems. Reports suggested that infiltration bids were also made by Pakistani terrorists in the backdrop of heavy shelling, firing, and drone attack by the Pakistani army.

The Indian army is retaliating with full force to all these attacks, and the situation remained tense. In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, a complete blackout has been enforced, and more details are awaited. The situation is also tense in Udhampur, Akhnoor, Srinagar, and Jammu, where blackout and security measures are in place to prevent any harm to civilians.

As per reports, drones were shot down at multiple places in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan violated the bilateral understanding. In Srinagar, a series of blasts took place as the security agencies brought down a drone that was seen hovering over the Batwara area of the city, close to an army installation. In Punjab's Hoshiarpur too, a complete blackout has been enforced, and more details are awaited. The situation is also tense in other border districts, where security measures are in place to prevent any harm to civilians.

The fresh attack comes barely hours after India announced that the two countries announced an end to all firing and military action.