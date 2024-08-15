sb.scorecardresearch
  • India Only G20 Nation to Achieve Climate Targets Under Paris Agreement Ahead of Schedule: PM

Published 09:39 IST, August 15th 2024

India Only G20 Nation to Achieve Climate Targets Under Paris Agreement Ahead of Schedule: PM

India is the only country among G20 nations to have achieved its climate targets under the 2015 Paris Agreement ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Narendra Modi
India Only G20 Nation to Achieve Climate Targets Under Paris Agreement Ahead of Schedule: PM | Image: ANI
  • 2 min read
09:39 IST, August 15th 2024