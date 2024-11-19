sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • India Overtakes China as Top Source Of International Students In US After 15 Years

Published 09:10 IST, November 19th 2024

India Overtakes China as Top Source Of International Students In US After 15 Years

In the recently released Open Doors Report 2024, after a period of 15 years, India has overtaken China as the top source of international students in US.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India Overtakes China, Sends Most International Students to US
India Overtakes China, Sends Most International Students to US -Representative Image | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:10 IST, November 19th 2024