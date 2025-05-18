India vs Pak Live Updates: No India-Pak DGMO Talks Today, Ceasefire Agreement to Stay: Army | LIVE

The Indian Army has dismissed the reports of important ceasefire talks between India and Pakistan scheduled today and confirmed that no talks between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan are scheduled for the day. The Army further said that the Ceasefire Agreement signed between the two nations will continue to be followed.
As far as continuation of break in hostilities is concerned, as decided in DGMOs interaction of 12 May are concerned, there is no expiry date to it, the Army stated.
The current ceasefire arrangement ends on May 18.
As per the May 12 DGMO talks, both sides arrived at a conclusion on not firing a single shot or initiating any aggressive and inimical action against each other as per their discussion. Also, both sides agreed to consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.
India vs Pak: Operation Sindoor: The Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad will begin at 3 PM today, starting from Nalsarovar Chokdi.
The yatra is being held across the country in honor of the Indian Armed Forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.
India vs Pak: Amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, a 26-year-old man named Armaan has been arrested in the Nuh district of Haryana for allegedly spying for Pakistan.
According to reports, the accused shared sensitive information about the Indian Army with Pakistan through an employee of the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi.
He has been remanded to six days of police custody.
India vs Pak: Boycott Turkey: IIT Bombay has suspended all agreements including Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Turkish universities indefinitely in the wake of growing protest against Turkey following Ankara's support for Islamabad amid tensions with India.
“Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice,” IIT Bombay posted on its X social media handle.
Earlier many Indian academic institutions including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Lovely Professional University (LPU), IIT Roorkee, Chandigarh University have taken similar steps in the interest of national security.
India-Pakistan Ceasefire Talks to Resume Today
