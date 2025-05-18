India vs Pak Live Updates: No India-Pak DGMO Talks Today, Ceasefire Agreement to Stay: Army | LIVE

India-Pakistan Ceasefire Talks to Resume Today; Forces on High Alert Along LoC | LIVE | Image: ANI, AP

The Indian Army has dismissed the reports of important ceasefire talks between India and Pakistan scheduled today and confirmed that no talks between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan are scheduled for the day. The Army further said that the Ceasefire Agreement signed between the two nations will continue to be followed.

As far as continuation of break in hostilities is concerned, as decided in DGMOs interaction of 12 May are concerned, there is no expiry date to it, the Army stated.

The current ceasefire arrangement ends on May 18.

As per the May 12 DGMO talks, both sides arrived at a conclusion on not firing a single shot or initiating any aggressive and inimical action against each other as per their discussion. Also, both sides agreed to consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.