Drone Footage Shows Jaish Terrorists Hiding Moments Before Armed Forces Killed Them | VIDEO

Jammu:Jammu: Indian armed forces have released drone footage showing three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists hiding in the Nader area of Tral, moments before they were killed in a precision encounter on Thursday morning. Drone visuals accessed by Republic TV have captured the moments just before Indian armed forces gunned down three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists during an encounter in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Drone Footage Captures Jaish Terrorists Hiding Before Encounter

The encounter was part of a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, based on credible intelligence inputs. Drone surveillance played a key role in tracking the terrorists' movements and positions. Once the visuals confirmed their location, a coordinated strike was carried out, leading to the elimination of all three terrorists ;linked to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The brief but intense encounter ended with the recovery of the bodies and key documents from the site.

Terrorists Identified as Jaish Operatives

Identity cards found on the slain terrorists identified them as Aasif Sheikh, Aamir, and Yawar. All three were reportedly active members of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which has been involved in several past attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Back-to-Back Encounters Across Kashmir After Pahalgam Attack

The Tral operation comes just two days after another major success for the security forces in South Kashmir. On Tuesday, three terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were gunned down in Shukroo Kellar, a forested area in Shopian district.

The operation, codenamed ‘Operation Keller’, began early Tuesday morning after security agencies received intelligence about terrorist movement in the region. A cordon-and-search operation was launched, and the encounter lasted for several hours.

Weapons and Explosives Recovered

From the Shopian encounter site, forces recovered three AK-series assault rifles, seven AK magazines, two hand grenades, and several ammunition pouches. The recovery of such weaponry points to a large-scale plan possibly being prepared by the terrorists.

Top officers, including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, also visited the encounter site to assess the situation and brief the media.

Security Forces Maintain High Alert