×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

India Ranks Number 10 in Cybercrime, Russia Tops: Study

India was found to "specialise" in scams. Further, while Romania and the US were found to "specialise" in both high-tech and low-tech crimes, India was found to be a "balanced hub", "specialising" in mid-tech crimes.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Russia topped the list in cybercrime, and was followed by Ukraine, China, the US, Nigeria and Romania.
Russia topped the list in cybercrime, and was followed by Ukraine, China, the US, Nigeria and Romania. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India ranked number 10 in cybercrime, with frauds involving people to make advance fee payment being the most common type, according to a new research that surveyed cybercrime experts around the world.

An international team of researchers has compiled the 'World Cybercrime Index' that ranks roughly 100 countries and identifies key hotspots according to various categories of cybercrime, including ransomware, credit card theft and scams.

Advertisement

Russia topped the list, and was followed by Ukraine, China, the US, Nigeria and Romania. North Korea was at the seventh position, while the UK and Brazil were at the eighth and ninth positions, respectively, according to the research published in the journal PLoS ONE.

Through the survey, the researchers asked the experts to consider major types of crime in the virtual world and nominate countries that they thought contributed significantly to each of them.

Advertisement

The major categories that the researchers identified were - technical products and services such as malware and compromising systems; attacks and extortion including ransomware; data and identity theft including hacking, compromising accounts and credit cards; scams such as advance fee fraud; and cashing out or money laundering involving illegitimate virtual currency.

Invites to respond to the survey were sent out from March to October 2021. The team received 92 complete survey responses.

Advertisement

The top six countries appeared among the top ten countries under each cybercrime category, the researchers found. They further found that countries that are cybercrime hubs "specialise" in particular categories.

"Russia and Ukraine are highly technical cybercrime hubs, whereas Nigerian cybercriminals are engaged in less technical forms of cybercrime," the authors wrote in the study.

Advertisement

Among the top ranking countries, while some may "specialise" in cybercrime types with middling technical complexity - such as those involved in data and identity theft - others may "specialise" in both high-tech and low-tech crimes, they said.

India was found to "specialise" in scams. Further, while Romania and the US were found to "specialise" in both high-tech and low-tech crimes, India was found to be a "balanced hub", "specialising" in mid-tech crimes.

Advertisement

"In short, each country has a distinct profile, indicating a unique local dimension," the authors wrote.

"We now have a deeper understanding of the geography of cybercrime, and how different countries specialise in different types of cybercrime," said study co-author Miranda Bruce from the University of Oxford, UK.

Advertisement

The "intensive" three-year-long research "will help remove the veil of anonymity around cybercriminal offenders, and we hope that it will aid the fight against the growing threat of profit-driven cybercrime," said Bruce.

The experts contacted by the researchers were professionals engaged in cybercrime intelligence, investigation and attribution for at least five years, were "not actively involved in tracking offenders" and had an "excellent" reputation among peers. 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

6 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

8 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

13 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

14 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

15 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

15 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

16 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

18 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

19 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

20 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

22 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

22 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

22 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

26 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

29 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

30 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo