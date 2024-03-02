Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 27th, 2022 at 12:03 IST

India records 2,927 fresh Covid cases, 32 deaths in a day

India recorded 2,927 fresh infections in a day which pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

Press Trust Of India
Covid India
Image: Representative/PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While active cases increased by 643 in a day and comprised 0.04% of the total infections, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75%, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58% and the weekly positivity rate was 0.59%, the government said.

While 4,25,25,563 people have recuperated from the disease so far, the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.

The country's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.

India has so far administered over 188.19 crore doses of Covid vaccines.

The 32 fatalities reported in a day include 26 from Kerala, four from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi and Mizoram.

A total of 5,23,654 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,838 from Maharashtra, 68,916 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,169 from Delhi, 23,505 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that over 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

Image: Representative/PTI

Published April 27th, 2022 at 12:00 IST

