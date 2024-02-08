English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

India Records 609 Fresh COVID-19 Cases and 3 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

As per the data, the three deaths -- two in Kerala and one in Karnataka -- have been reported in 24 hours.

Tanisha Rajput
Corona JN1
India saw a decline in its active cases, the current toll stands at 3,368. | Image:unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: India recorded 609 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the updated data on the Health Ministry's website.

The country saw a decline in its active cases, the current toll stands at 3,368.

As per the data, the three deaths -- two in Kerala and one in Karnataka -- have been reported in 24 hours.

Currently, Karnataka stands at the top with 993 active COVID-19 cases. Next in the list is Kerala with 564 active cases. Maharashtra falls at third place with 824 active cases.

The number of daily cases in India earlier dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023, however, the cases began to increase after the emergence of a new variant JN.1, and cold weather conditions.

India recorded 841 new cases reported on December 31, 2023, which was 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said.

India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19 in the past, with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the Delta wave in April-June 2021.

At its peak, 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been so far administered in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

