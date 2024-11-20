sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 17:46 IST, November 20th 2024

India Remains Among Top 10 Climate Performers: Report

The 63 countries, along with the European Union, assessed in the CCPI are responsible for 90 per cent of global emissions. India ranks 10th in this year’s CCPI, remaining among the highest performers.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi weather
Representational image | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:46 IST, November 20th 2024