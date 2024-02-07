Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:49 IST

India Repatriates 184 Myanmar Soldiers After Clashes, Mizoram Border Crisis Eases

India safely repatriated 184 Myanmarese soldiers who fled to Mizoram after clashes, easing tensions in the region.

Digital Desk
A Myanmar Air Force Y-8 transport aircraft
A Myanmar Air Force Y-8 transport aircraft | Image:X representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aizawl: India has safely repatriated 184 Myanmarese soldiers to their home country after they fled to Mizoram last week following clashes with an ethnic insurgent group on the Myanmar side, as reported. The Assam Rifles officials disclosed that out of the 276 Myanmarese soldiers who entered Mizoram, 184 were sent back on Monday. They were flown to Sittwe in Myanmar's Rakhine state using Myanmar Air Force planes from the Lengpui airport near Aizawl.

Remaining to be repatriated today 

The remaining 92 soldiers are scheduled to be repatriated on Tuesday. The Myanmarese soldiers had entered Bandukbanga village in Mizoram with weapons on January 17, seeking assistance from the Assam Rifles after their camp was captured by 'Arakan Army' fighters.

Upon arrival, the soldiers were taken to the Assam Rifles camp at Parva, and later, most of them were relocated to Lunglei. Since then, they have been under the supervision of the Assam Rifles. The group, led by a colonel, comprises 36 officers and 240 lower-rank personnel.

Advertisement

Myanmarese Soldiers Persistently Flee to Mizoram

In total, 635 Myanmar soldiers have sought refuge in Mizoram as their camps were overrun by ethnic armed organisations and pro-democratic forces. Of these, 359 soldiers have already been sent back to Myanmar. This incident follows a similar event in November when 104 Myanmar army personnel were sent to the border town of Moreh in Manipur and repatriated by Indian Air Force helicopters. Additionally, 255 soldiers were sent back earlier this month via the Lengpui airport by Myanmar air force planes.

Advertisement

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long border with Myanmar. The ongoing situation highlights the challenges faced by displaced Myanmar soldiers seeking refuge in neighbouring Indian states.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World8 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  3. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement