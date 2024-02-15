English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 9th, 2022 at 10:23 IST

India reports 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, 83 fatalities

India reports 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, 83 fatalities

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) India reported a single-day rise of 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 4,30,34,217, while the count of active cases fell to 11,365, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,21,656 with 83 daily fatalities being reported, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

Advertisement

The count of active cases currently comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 127 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Advertisement

While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent, the weekly positivity rate was at 0.23 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,25,01,196, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the data showed.

Advertisement

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded   185.55 crore.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

Advertisement

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.

The 83 new fatalities include 75 from Kerala.

Advertisement

A total of 5,21,656 COVID-19 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,810 from Maharashtra, 68,339 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,156 from Delhi, 23,498 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

Advertisement

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI PLB IJT

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2022 at 10:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

14 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Rohit, Jadeja rescue India

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Widespread Fear In Sandeshkhali, Reveals NCW Probe Report

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Poacher Trailer Shows The Largest Ivory Poaching Ring In Indian History

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  4. Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer To Premiere On THIS Platform

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  5. Countries Where You Can Drive Using An Indian Driving License

    Travel9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo