Koodankulam, Tamil Nadu: In the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, a police sub-inspector in Koodankulam claims to have seen a UFO the previous year. These kinds of "mysterious" sightings have been reported in the surrounding area of nuclear plants, according to Chennai-based UFO tracker Sabir Hussain. The report further states that a retired DGP reported seeing unknown objects on the seacoast between Neelankarai and Mahabalipuram in July 2023.

There are nuclear power stations in both Koodankulam and Kalpakkam. Hussain reportedly told the media that sub-inspector Syed Abdul Kader had seen UFOs and recorded two videos of them. Hussain said, "This incident happened just 10 days after former DGP Prateep V Philip took pictures of a UFO on Muttukadu sea shore near Chennai. An engineering graduate, has seen UFOs more than 10 times in the Koodankulam area in August 2023."

SI Syed Abdul Kader acknowledged to the media that he had witnessed UFOs at Koodankulam in 2020, stating that they moved in zigzag patterns before disappearing. "I am more than 100% sure that what I saw were UFOs after speaking with UFO tracker Sabir," he declared. "The way it moved in zigzag patterns, how quickly it vanished, and how it stood motionless were all unique."

Officials have not responded to remarks made by Hussain or Kader regarding the most recent sightings. In the US, reports of UFO sightings are significantly more prevalent. Researchers revealed in February that a former Pentagon investigator had quietly briefed Congress on the 1964 incident in which an Atlas missile with a dummy nuclear warhead was shot down by a UFO.