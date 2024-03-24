×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

India's 4th Anniversary Of Covid-19 Lockdown

Four years have passed since India fought with the mounting challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020

Reported by: Digital Desk
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown | Image:ANI
News Delhi: Four years have passed since India fought with the mounting challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020. 

On a fateful March evening four years ago, India found itself plunged into the depths of uncertainty as the Covid-19 pandemic tightened its grip across the globe. 

A street during lockdown, image: ANI

The imposition of the lockdown brought life to a standstill, with people confined to their homes across villages, towns, and cities. 

What ensued was months of isolation as the country collectively caught with the challenges posed by the deadly virus called covid-19.

Health workers during covid, image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership sailed the nation through tough times, earning accolades on the global stage for its proactive response and efforts in combating the pandemic.

While the pandemic wreaked havoc on economies worldwide, India emerged as a nation of hope, leveraging its strengths to navigate the crisis. 

India sent medicines to Afghanistan. image: PTI

The nation's role as a global supplier of vaccines shows its commitment to collective well-being, extending a helping hand to over a hundred countries in their fight against the virus.

 

 

Inputs: ANI

Published March 24th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

