Updated March 24th, 2024 at 20:35 IST
India's 4th Anniversary Of Covid-19 Lockdown
Four years have passed since India fought with the mounting challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
News Delhi: Four years have passed since India fought with the mounting challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a nationwide lockdown on March 24, 2020.
On a fateful March evening four years ago, India found itself plunged into the depths of uncertainty as the Covid-19 pandemic tightened its grip across the globe.
Advertisement
The imposition of the lockdown brought life to a standstill, with people confined to their homes across villages, towns, and cities.
What ensued was months of isolation as the country collectively caught with the challenges posed by the deadly virus called covid-19.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership sailed the nation through tough times, earning accolades on the global stage for its proactive response and efforts in combating the pandemic.
While the pandemic wreaked havoc on economies worldwide, India emerged as a nation of hope, leveraging its strengths to navigate the crisis.
Advertisement
The nation's role as a global supplier of vaccines shows its commitment to collective well-being, extending a helping hand to over a hundred countries in their fight against the virus.
Inputs: ANI
Advertisement
Published March 24th, 2024 at 20:35 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tips To Maintain A Jade PlantWeb Stories9 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.