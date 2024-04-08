×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

India's Borders Safer During PM Modi's Tenure: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said during Narendra Modi’s tenure as prime minister, India's borders have become safer and respect for the country has increased in the world.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Borders Safer During PM Modi's Tenure: UP CM Adityanath
India's Borders Safer During PM Modi's Tenure: UP CM Adityanath | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said during Narendra Modi’s tenure as prime minister, India's borders have become safer and respect for the country has increased in the world.

He was speaking at a public rally at Hinganghat town in Maharashtra's Wardha district to campaign for BJP candidate Ramdas Tadas in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

Under PM Modi’s leadership, the NDA govt wants to make make India a global power, Adityanath said.

"During Modi’s tenure as PM, country’s borders have become safer, respect for India has increased in world," he said. 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Andre Russell

Russell's bat weight

a minute ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar In Kannappa

a minute ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Co-lending assets of NBFC

2 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

5 minutes ago
Pegatron

Pegatron iPhone plant

5 minutes ago
Tata Motors

Q4 JLR sales

8 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir

Dhoni ready to brat KKR

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

8 minutes ago
Retro Games

Apple allows retro games

13 minutes ago
cyber crime

Gurugram Cyber Crime

14 minutes ago
PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Nationwide

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni faces Narine

16 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

suicide

17 minutes ago
Nithin Kamath

Seema Patil On Cancer

18 minutes ago
Pro-Palestinian activist agitating outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Nicaragua-Germany at ICJ

22 minutes ago
Bengaluru: BJP Worker Dies After Crashing Into Union Minister's Car Door

Bengaluru: BJP Worker Die

22 minutes ago
Gajendra Singh

Brainrecoding Edutech

34 minutes ago
Bengaluru facing brutal heatwave, netizens comparing it to Dubai

Bengaluru The Next Dubai

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education6 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo