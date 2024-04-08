Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:27 IST
India's Borders Safer During PM Modi's Tenure: UP CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said during Narendra Modi’s tenure as prime minister, India's borders have become safer and respect for the country has increased in the world.
He was speaking at a public rally at Hinganghat town in Maharashtra's Wardha district to campaign for BJP candidate Ramdas Tadas in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Under PM Modi’s leadership, the NDA govt wants to make make India a global power, Adityanath said.
"During Modi’s tenure as PM, country’s borders have become safer, respect for India has increased in world," he said.
Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:27 IST
