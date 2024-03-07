×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

India's First AI Teacher 'Iris', First Look Goes Viral | Watch To Know More

viral video from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, features a school kid meeting and shaking hands with India's first AI Robot ‘Iris’, watch to know more

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
India's first AI teacher 'Iris', first look goes viral
India's first AI teacher 'Iris', first look goes viral | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kerala: A video from Kerala's school is breaking the internet for all good reason. This viral video from Kerala features a school kid meeting and shaking hands with an AI Robot called ‘Iris’.

The viral video comes with a caption which says, “Breaking Boundries in Education: Introducing IRIS, India's first AI Teacher Robot! based on generative AI".

The viral video belongs to K.T.C.T Higher Secondary School, Thirivananthapuram, Kerala. Iris robot is developed in collaboration with ‘Makerlabs Edutech’, India's first generative AI robot teacher.

Iris India's first robot teacher is part of the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) project, a 2021 NITI Aayog initiative designed to boost extracurricular activities and making learning more fun loving for students in schools.

In the viral video Iris the AI robot, featured entering a classroom wearing saree and shaking hands with students present in the class.

According to Makerlabs official, “With IRIS, we’ve set out to revolutionize education by harnessing the power of AI to create a truly personalized learning experience. By adapting to each student’s needs and preferences, IRIS empowers educators to deliver engaging and effective lessons like never before.”

In the comment section of the viral video viewers are praising the innovation. One viewer comments, “Class room from 2000 Teacher from 2050”, another user comments, “Ok now I want to see a demo class”.

screengrab of comment section

 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Viral

