India's First-ever 'Coastline-Waders Bird Census' To Begin From January 3 In Jamnagar

First ever census of coastal and wader birds to kick off on Jan 3 in Gujarat's Jamnagar | Image: Representative image

Ahmedabad: A census of coastal and wader birds will be conducted for the first time in Gujarat 's Jamnagar from January 3 to 5, an official said on Thursday.

The census will be carried out by the state forest department and Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG) at Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary, which is home to around 300 species of resident and migratory birds, he said.

"For the first time, a census of coastal and wader birds will be conducted at the Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary in Jamnagar from January 3 to January 5. It will cover selected locations along an estimated 170 km stretch of coastline from Okha to Navlakhi. The three-day programme will feature expert talks by specialists on the first day, bird counting activities on the second day, and knowledge-sharing sessions and a closing ceremony on the final day," a release said.

Bird enthusiasts, experts and researchers from across the country are expected to participate in this initiative, it added.

Active for over 25 years, BCSG is a voluntary organization dedicated to bird conservation, census activities, observation, and raising public awareness about avian science, it said.

"The Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary is India's first designated marine national park. Spanning the districts of Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Morbi, it covers approximately 170 km of coastline and 42 islands between Okha and Navlakhi. Located in the Gulf of Kutch, this protected area was established to conserve marine biodiversity and mangrove ecosystems," the release said.

Uniquely, this is the only place in India where visitors can explore marine life on foot during low tide, unlike other locations where scuba diving is required, the release pointed out.

"The Marine National Park and Sanctuary is home to diverse marine life, including algae, seaweed, coral reefs (hard and soft), dolphins, turtles, dugongs, porpoises, crabs, pufferfish, starfish, brittle stars, octopus, and several mangrove species.

Geographically, this region lies within the Central Asian Flyway, contributing to its exceptional bird diversity. The Central Asian Flyway extends from the Arctic to the Indian Ocean, encompassing parts of Europe and Asia," it said.

The Central Asian Flyway serves as a critical migratory route for birds, including breeding grounds in northern Siberia and wintering grounds in regions such as Southwest Asia and the Indian Ocean. Migratory water birds traverse this route annually, making this area vital for avian conservation and biodiversity.

"Jamnagar district hosts over 300 species of local and migratory birds, including more than 50 species of wader birds. Among these are rare species like the 'Shankhlo' (Crab Plover) and 'Moto Kichadiyo' (Great Knot), which are seldom found elsewhere in the country but thrive in Jamnagar," it added.

Wader birds or shorebirds are birds of the order Charadriiformes commonly found wading along shorelines and mudflats in order to forage for food crawling or burrowing in the mud and sand, usually small arthropods such as aquatic insects or crustaceans.