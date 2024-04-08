×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

I Don't Normally Read 'The Guardian,' says MEA S Jaishankar | Exclusive

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, in an exclusive interview on 'Nation Wants To Know,' speaks with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Reported by: Radhika Dhawad
I Don't Normally Read 'The Guardian:' S Jaishankar | Exclusive
I Don't Normally Read 'The Guardian,' says S Jaishankar | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, in an exclusive interview on 'Nation Wants To Know,' speaks with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about the Western media narrative, coordinated foreign government actions, India's firm response to Washington regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and various other pressing topics.

Jaishankar's sharp retort to Western media on India's internal matters

Advertisement

Speaking on Jaishankar, in the freewheeling chat with Arnab, on Monday, said, “We live in an era of globalised ideologies. People who espouse a certain line of thinking let us say in India would have counterparts or mirror images in other parts of the world. In today's politics all over the world, similar-thinking people or fellow travellers support each other. When one is politically down, the other tries to help out.”

He stated, “The newspapers, television channels, social media, reports, ratings - what is this entire phenomenon? It's actually a globalised elite you can say who share a broad similarity, who also have a sense of entitlement that they run the world. And if any part of the world goes off in a different direction and their preferred choices are not doing well, then they try from outside to influence, legitimise, delegitimise, pressurise...How does one react to it? You react at a political level by countering, challenging, and putting alternative narratives in place; by not saying it's a prestigious newspaper in America so I must accept or bent to it...”

Advertisement

Speaking on foreign offices, Jaishankar quipped, “In diplomacy, there is an etiquette; people have manners, nation should also have manners. So when people, countries with good manners are not expected to comment on the internal politics of others because once you start doing it, you open it up. This is not going to help anybody at all. The point is to tell such countries that look, it's in your own interest, please don't go down this path. Also, when they do it, don't turn the other cheek! I tell people, if you comment on me, I have the right to comment on your comment.”

Jaishankar tears into US govt over remarks on Kejriwal's arrest

Advertisement

Jaishankar while strongly objecting to the US government's recent remarks on Delhi CM Kejriwal, said, “What was happening in India was not the concern of any foreign government.”

'Don't normally read The Guardian...'

Advertisement

When asked if the MEA read the much-talked-about article in the British daily newspaper 'The Guardian' stating that the 'Indian government assassinated individuals abroad as part of a wider strategy to eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil, he responded by saying, 'I don't normally read The Guardian!" 

He added, "If a bunch of Western journalists have a problem with what is happening in India, then that's their problem." 

Advertisement

WATCH THE COMPLETE INTERVIEW WITH S JAISHANKAR WITH ARNAB HERE

Having PM Modi continue as PM is in India's interest

The MEA, when asked if having Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India was not in the interest of those who may be concerned that India may be outpacing them, said, “Having Narendra Modi continue as the Prime Minister of India is obviously in the interest of India and the people of India. It is also very much in the interest of the friends of India and those, with whom we have a converging interest.”

Advertisement

The US government, in the last week of March, stated that they were closely watching the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and supported a ‘fair, transparent, and prompt legal process.’

"We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal," said a US State Department spokesperson.

Advertisement

However, after India summoned American diplomat Gloria Berbena over their remarks on the arrest of Kejriwal in the Liquor Policy Case, the US reiterated its call for 'fair, transparent, timely legal processes.' 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

I Don't Normally Read 'The Guardian:' S Jaishankar | Exclusive

S Jaishankar Exclusive

a few seconds ago
Jasprit Bumrah Lethal Bowling Against Gujarat Titans

Yadav to replace Shami

2 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

3 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on 400+

11 minutes ago
Tourist Guide Critically Injured in Terror Attack at South Kashmir's Padpawan, Shopian

Terror Attack in Kashmir

11 minutes ago
Shivam Dube

Dube & Rinku gets backing

13 minutes ago
Amit Sharma with Ajay Devgn

Amit Sharma On Maidaan

13 minutes ago
Golf

FOCUS: Golf Championship

16 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

17 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav LSG

Yadav's injury concern

18 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal stuns world no. 38

20 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

25 minutes ago
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings returns home

29 minutes ago
Pakistan cricket team's training

Pak cricket team or army

30 minutes ago
Chamkila screening

Chamkila Screening

32 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir's Viral Video

35 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

36 minutes ago
Nitin Gadkari infrastructure projects Jammu & Kashmir

Major infra projects

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Doctor Dies After She Flies Out of Door of Airstream Trailer

    World9 hours ago

  3. Nifty, Sensex hit record highs led by metals, realty

    Business News10 hours ago

  4. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News10 hours ago

  5. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo