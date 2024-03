Advertisement

Singapore: Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, on Saturday, said that New Delhi pursues a multi-vector policy when it comes to balancing ties with Moscow and Washington, furthermore noting that this is made possible due to India's strong non-alliance culture. EAM Jaishankar was asked about India's balancing act between the polar opposite nations following a lecture at the Institute of South Asian Studies of the National University of Singapore on his book ‘Why Bharat Matters'.

The minister is presently in the middle of a three-day visit to the city state and reached Singapore earlier that day.

Answering the question, he said, “On Russia-US, when I said multi-vector policy today, this is something which every, certainly every significant country is going to face. Which is, if you have conflicting interests, if you have different partners, if you are vested in relationships, which often appear to be at cross purposes with each other, how do you actually reconcile this? “And the answer is clearly, to find ways by which each one of them is dealt with on a non-exclusive basis,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar compared India’s relationship with Russia and the US with that of India’s relationship with Israel and Palestine when he mentioned dealing with the countries on a non-exclusive basis.

“When I come to Israel-Palestine, I will take that same logic. So it will be for us, you know, how do we today deal with good relations with Russia, good relations with Europe, have good relations with the US, good relations with some other country?” “This is a way, which, you know, today's diplomacy is going to require us to do. Some of us will do it a little bit more successfully, some of us less so.

“Countries which have strong alliance cultures don't have that dilemma, because they've already, in a sense, made their choice. You know, they've signed up to a larger group, I think, on a particular issue. Countries which are not part of an alliance will have to think this through for themselves. And India is clearly in that category,” Jaishankar, India's top diplomat said.

The journalist also described India of today akin to “a young America, in terms of your politics in terms of your DNA. It's like America was 50 years, maybe 100 years ago, where they were starting to invent a lot of new things and pushing forward.” Jaishankar admitted that this is the first time he has heard someone describe (India) as a 'young America' and said, “I honestly don't know what to make of it.”

With inputs from PTI.