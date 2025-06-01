India's New Covid Cases Nears 3000, Quick Jump In Last 4 Days; Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi Worst Sit

Updated 1 June 2025 at 00:51 IST
New Delhi: India's active Covid-19 cases are nearing 3,000 as fresh infections, driven by a new sub-variant, continue to emerge. Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi account for the majority of new cases, with infections surging rapidly over the past four days. On May 26, India's active COVID-19 cases stood at approximately 1,000, but the count has surged to 2,710 in just four days.
State-wise list of Covid cases:
Apart from these, Odisha, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have recorded four cases each.
India has so far registered 7 deaths from multiple states after people who were diagnosed with Covid and comorbidities succumbed, according to state-wise data.
The seven people who succumbed to Covid belong to Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.
In Delhi, a 60-year-old female with acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy who was also diagnosed with Covid, died.
Karnataka has also reported one fatality after a 70-year-old male succumbed to acute cardiorespiratory arrest, acute encephalopathy with late-onset focal seizure, severe anaemia, thrombocytopenia, and comorbidities including diabetes mellitus (DM), hypertension (HTN), and ischemic heart disease (IHD).
Maharashtra has reported two deaths after a 67-year-old male with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), left lung pneumonia, Covid-19 RT-PCR positive, and comorbidities including DM, HTN, and cerebrovascular accident (CVA) and a 21-year-old male with diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI), succumbed.
Published 1 June 2025 at 00:41 IST