India's New Covid Cases Nears 3000, Quick Jump In Last 4 Days; Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi Worst Sit

New Delhi: India's active Covid-19 cases are nearing 3,000 as fresh infections, driven by a new sub-variant, continue to emerge. Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi account for the majority of new cases, with infections surging rapidly over the past four days. On May 26, India's active COVID-19 cases stood at approximately 1,000, but the count has surged to 2,710 in just four days.

State-wise list of Covid cases:

Kerala: 1147

Maharashtra: 424

Delhi: 294

Gujarat: 223

Tamil Nadu: 148

Karnataka: 148

West Bengal: 116

Rajasthan: 51

Uttar Pradesh: 42

Puducherry: 25

Haryana: 20

Andhra Pradesh: 16

Madhya Pradesh: 10

Goa: 7

Apart from these, Odisha, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have recorded four cases each.

7 deaths reported as fresh country witnesses fresh Covid surge

India has so far registered 7 deaths from multiple states after people who were diagnosed with Covid and comorbidities succumbed, according to state-wise data.

The seven people who succumbed to Covid belong to Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

In Delhi, a 60-year-old female with acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy who was also diagnosed with Covid, died.

Karnataka has also reported one fatality after a 70-year-old male succumbed to acute cardiorespiratory arrest, acute encephalopathy with late-onset focal seizure, severe anaemia, thrombocytopenia, and comorbidities including diabetes mellitus (DM), hypertension (HTN), and ischemic heart disease (IHD).