×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 00:22 IST

India's Policy on Dealing With Terrorism Has Changed Since 2014: EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said there is a change in the foreign policy of the country since 2014 and it is the way terrorism is dealt with.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
S. Jaishankar
India's Policy on Dealing With Terrorism Has Changed Since 2014: EAM S Jaishankar | Image:R Bharat
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said there is a change in the foreign policy of the country since 2014 and it is the way terrorism is dealt with. Jaishankar was interacting with youth at an event titled 'Why Bharat Matters: Opportunity for youth and participation in global scenario' here. Asked about which are countries that India finds difficult to maintain relationships with, he said one, Pakistan, was in the neighbourhood and "for that we are only responsible".

In 1947, Pakistan sent tribal invaders into Kashmir and the Army countered them and the integration of the state took place, he pointed out.

Advertisement

"While the Indian Army was taking its action, we stopped and went to the UN and mentioned the work of tribal invaders instead of terrorism. If we, from the very start, were clear that Pakistan is using terrorism, then would have had a very different policy," the EAM said.

Terrorism cannot be acceptable under any circumstances, he asserted.

Advertisement

Asked about continuity in the country's foreign policy, Jaishankar said, "My answer is yes. There is 50 percent continuity and there is 50 percent change. That one change is on terrorism. After the Mumbai attack, there was not a single person who felt we should not have responded. But it was though at the time that the cost of attacking Pakistan is more than not attacking Pakistan." If something like Mumbai (26/11) happens now and if one does not react then how does one prevent the next attack, Jaishankar asked.

"Terrorists should not feel since they are across the border, no one can touch them. Terrorists do not play by any rules so the answer to the terrorist cannot have any rules," he said.

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 00:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Students

More focus on quality edu

3 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

3 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

4 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

5 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

6 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

7 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

7 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

7 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

7 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

8 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

15 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

17 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

19 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

20 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

22 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

23 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

23 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo