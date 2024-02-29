Advertisement

Mumbai: Forbes India has released the list of top 10 richest Indian billionaires as of February 2024. List has big names such as steel magnet Lakshmi Mittal, Retail king Radhakishan Damani any more.

So, lets know which business man holds what position in this year's Forbes list.

Mukesh Ambani: With an estimated net worth of $112.1 billion, Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani stands on first position.

Mukesh Ambani

Ambani is not only the richest in India but richest in Asia. He also hold 11th rank in the world.

Gautam Adani: Forbes gives Gautam Adani a second rank with an estimated net worth of $79.0 billion.

Gautam Adani

Adani is India's fastest growing corporate with businesses in verticals such as logistics and energy.

Shiv Nadar: Indian businessman and philanthropist Shiv Nadar holds third position in the list.

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar has an estimated net worth of $34.9 billion. He is the founder of Indian tech giant HCL technologies and chairman of Shiv Nadar foundation.

Savitri Devi Jindal: Businesswoman and politician Savitri Devi Jindal with an estimated net worth of $29.4 billion holds fourth position in the list.

Savitri Devi Jindal

Savitri Jindal is the chairperson of O.P. Jindal Group.

Cyrus Poonawalla: Indian businessman and billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla stands on number five with an estimated net worth of $25.2 billion. Mr. Poonawalla is the chairman and managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla group.

Cyrus Poonawalla

Poonawalla group comprises, Serum Institute of India world's largest vaccine manufacture and Poonawalla Fincorp one of the leading Indian NBFC.

Dilip Shanghvi: Founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals Dilip Shanghvi comes on number six position with an estimated net worth of $24.4 billion.

Dilip Sanghvi

The government of India awarded him with civilian honour of the Padma shri in 2016.

Kumar Birla: Kumar Mangalam Birla is an Indian businessman and philanthropist comes on number seven with an estimated net worth of $19.6 Billion.

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Birla is the chairman of India's one of leading corporate Aditya Birla Group.

Kushal Pal Singh: An Indian real estate king K.P. Singh stands on number 8th position with an estimated net worth of $17.9 billion.

K.P. Singh

K.P. Singh is the CEO and chairman of DLF group one of India's largest real estate company.

Lakshmi Mittal: United Kingdom based Indian steel magnet Lakshmi Niwas Mittal comes on number 9th position with an estimated net worth of $16.7 billion.

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal

Lakshmi Mittal is chairman of ArcelorMittal, world's second largest steel manufacturing company.

Radhakishan Damani: Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani is India's retail king. He is the founder and chairman of popular retail chain Dmart hypermarket in India.

Radhakishan Damani

This self made entrepreneur is a perfect example for the upcoming entrepreneurs in India.

This list of top 10 richest Indian billionaire is released by Forbes, as of February 1, 2024.

