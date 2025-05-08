India’s Biggest Proof To Pakistan’s Terror Links, Shows Photo of Pak Army Attending Terrorists Funerals

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri exposed Pakistan’s links with terrorism, showing a photo of Pakistani Army personnel attending the funeral of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Commander Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a US-designated terrorist. The image showed Pakistani Army and police officers leading prayers for Lashkar terrorists killed in Indian airstrikes. Misri pointed out the absurdity of the state honors accorded to these individuals.

State Honors for Terrorists: Misri Questions Pakistan's Practices

“It is odd that funerals of terrorists are conducted with Pakistani flags draped over coffins and state honors being given. As far as we are concerned, the individuals eliminated in these operations were terrorists. Giving state funerals to terrorists may be a practice in Pakistan, " said Misri while addressing a press Briefing on Thursday.

India’s Measured Response to Pakistan's Escalation in Kashmir

Misri also took the opportunity to address the escalation in Kashmir and reaffirm India's stance on the recent attacks. He stated that India’s response to Pakistan’s actions was measured and precise, with no intention to escalate the situation further. He spoke about the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which had claimed the lives of at least 26 civilians, describing it as the "original escalation" by Pakistan. In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out "controlled, precise, measured, considered and non-escalatory" strikes on terror infrastructure early on Wednesday.

"This is after TRF claimed the responsibility of the attack not once, but twice... Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh clearly said yesterday as well as today, that India's response is non-escalatory, precise, and measured. Our intention is not to escalate matters and we are only responding to the escalation. No military targets have been targeted; only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit," Misri said.

“We are not seeking escalation,” Misri said, emphasizing that India’s military action was purely defensive and in response to Pakistan’s direct aggression. "Pakistan escalated on April 22, we are only responding to escalation. If there’s further escalation, the response will be in the appropriate domain,” he added. Misri reassured that India’s actions had been carefully calibrated to avoid civilian casualties, as the strikes targeted only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, without hitting military targets.

Misri Slams Pakistan's Role as Epicenter of Global Terrorism

Misri also addressed the international dimensions of the situation, particularly the role of Pakistan in fostering terrorism globally. He referenced Pakistan’s persistent denial of its links to terrorist groups, including the notorious Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, which has been implicated in several high-profile attacks on Indian soil. "Pakistan's reputation as the epicenter of global terrorism is rooted in a number of instances," Misri stated. "I don’t need to remind you where Osama bin Laden was found, and who called him a martyr. Pakistan is also home to a large number of UN-proscribed terrorists and others listed by several countries." Misri's statement underscored Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorist organizations, despite international condemnation.

He also pointed out that Pakistan’s senior officials have indirectly acknowledged their country’s role in supporting such terror groups. "You must have seen in the last few days, their Defence Minister and former Foreign Minister accepting their country's involvement with such terror groups," Misri said.