  • India, Singapore Elevate Ties to 'comprehensive Strategic Partnership', Sign 4 MoUs

Published 23:34 IST, September 5th 2024

India and Singapore on Thursday elevated their ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" and inked four MoUs, including one on cooperation in the semiconductor industry.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India, Singapore Elevate Ties to 'comprehensive Strategic Partnership', Sign 4 MoUs | Image: PTI
