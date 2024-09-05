Published 23:34 IST, September 5th 2024
India, Singapore Elevate Ties to 'comprehensive Strategic Partnership', Sign 4 MoUs
India and Singapore on Thursday elevated their ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" and inked four MoUs, including one on cooperation in the semiconductor industry.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India, Singapore Elevate Ties to 'comprehensive Strategic Partnership', Sign 4 MoUs | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
23:34 IST, September 5th 2024