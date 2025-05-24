India Slams Pakistan at UN Security Council Over ‘Baseless Allegations’, Accuses it of ‘Gross Hypocrisy’ | Image: X

New Delhi: India delivered a strong and direct rebuttal to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, firmly dismissing what it called “baseless allegations” from Islamabad and challenging Pakistan’s right to speak on civilian protection in conflict zones. The exchange took place during the Council’s Open Debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict.

India Points to Long History of Cross-Border Terrorism

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish P., addressed the Council with a scathing response to Pakistan’s comments.

“I am constrained to respond to the baseless allegations of the representative of Pakistan on a number of issues. First, India has experienced decades of Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attacks across our borders,” he said.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s participation in such a forum was “an affront to the international community,” given its record of enabling terrorism.

Allegation of Deliberate Attacks on Indian Civilians

Ambassador Harish also referred to a recent incident of cross-border shelling, claiming that the Pakistani army deliberately targeted Indian border villages earlier this month. The attacks reportedly killed more than 20 civilians and injured over 80 others.

“Religious sites, including gurudwaras, temples, and convents, as well as medical facilities, were intentionally attacked,” he added.

India Accuses Pakistan of ‘Gross Hypocrisy’

Highlighting what he called Pakistan’s double standards, Ambassador Harish said, “A nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians.”