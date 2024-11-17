Published 09:07 IST, November 17th 2024
India Successfully Test-Fires Long Range Hypersonic Missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island
In a historic feat, India has successfully test-fired long range hypersonic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India Test-Fires Long Range Hypersonic Missile | Image: X
