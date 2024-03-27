×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

'Respect Others' Sovereignty': India Summons US Diplomat Over Remarks On Kejriwal's Arrest

This statement by the US govt was conveyed by a spokesperson from the State Department to news agency Reuters.

Reported by: Digital Desk
India summons US diplomat over US State Department remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
India summons US diplomat over US State Department remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest | Image:X/ANI
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the United States' Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, Gloria Berbenat on Wednesday to express strong objection to the remarks made by the US State Department Spokesperson regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India. In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents. India’s legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted", MEA said in a statement.  

For the unversed, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. He was subsequently sent to ED custody till March 28.

News agency ANI has shared the visuals from the Parliament premises where Gloria Berbena was observed leaving the office after the meeting. The meeting lasted for approximately 40 minutes.

For the unversed, the United States government, through a spokesperson from the State Department, had reiterated its stance of closely monitoring reports regarding the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The US had urged Indian authorities to ensure a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for him. This statement was conveyed to the news agency Reuters.  

The statement from the US comes days after India lodged a strong protest over comments made by the German envoy regarding Kejriwal's arrest in the liquor policy case. The Ministry of External Affairs sources had labelled the envoy's remarks as a "blatant interference in India's internal matters." 

What Germany Had Said

“We have taken note, India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of the Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him,” the spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry said earlier.
 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

