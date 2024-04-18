Advertisement

Ahead of the upcoming International Coastal Cleanup Day 2022, India is all set to carry out a massive coastal cleanup drive at 75 sea beaches across the country for 75 days this year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed on Thursday. The decision was made following a meeting chaired by the Union Minister wherein he reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming event.

The meeting was held at Prithvi Bhavan, Ministry of Earth Sciences' headquarters in Delhi where the Union Minister noted that this year's event coincidently falls on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been advocating for the cause of cleanliness, sea beach protection, environment, and climate protection in all its forms, according to a press release by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Notably, the International Coastal Cleanup Day 2022, which is organised on the third Saturday of September every year, falls on September 17th this year.

"First of its kind, longest-running coastal cleanup drive": Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Speaking about the event which also coincides with the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the 75th year of India's independence, the Union Minister spoke on the uniqueness of the cleanliness drive and stated that it will be the first of its kind and longest-running coastal cleanup campaign with the highest number of people partaking in it.

Further noting that the participation of common people is crucial to convey the messages of "Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar" in a bid for the prosperity of not just the coastal areas, but other parts of the country as well, he also suggested that other coastal areas regions and non-coastal regions should also plan to spread the message to the local people through various environmental and climate change departments in universities, colleges, and other institutions.

During the meeting, the Minister was of the view that the knowledge and information regarding coastal cleanup and security are in the interest of the country and not just a few districts.

Notably, the event will commence on July 3, 2022, and will continue till September 17, 2022, which means the International Coastal Cleanup Day, as well as the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will coincide. The motive of the drive has been to remove at least 1,500 tonnes of garbage from the sea-coast which will not only provide great relief to marine life but also to the people living in coastal areas.

Concerning the same, Jitendra Singh also previewed the logo and tag line for the day and other thematic aspects related to it in the meeting and further directed the officials involved in a blitzkrieg of pre-event activities in the run-up to the main event.

