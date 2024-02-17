English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 8th, 2022 at 18:46 IST

India to export 30-35 lakh tn of wheat in Apr-July: Food Secy

India to export 30-35 lakh tn of wheat in Apr-July: Food Secy

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr (PTI) Traders have entered into contracts for the export of 30-35 lakh tonnes of wheat during the April-July period, buoyed by increasing demand for the commodity in the world market, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday.

The country's wheat exports crossed 70 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 as against 21.55 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, according to the official data.

Advertisement

"The trade estimate is that about 30-35 lakh tonne of wheat has been contracted for export during the April-July period of this year," Pandey told reporters.

The maximum quantity of wheat will be shipped from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh because of proximity of these states to ports and easier logistics, he told reporters.

Advertisement

As a result, private traders are procuring wheat for export from these states. If international prices rise further, traders may buy the grain from other states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

With private trade procuring wheat for export, there may be reduction in government procurement but it is too early to say. The government is, however, monitoring the situation regularly, he added.

Advertisement

Last week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the country's wheat exports could cross 100 lakh tonnes during the 2022-23 fiscal.

Many countries are sourcing wheat from India and other countries after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent Western sanctions against Moscow curtailed their wheat supplies.

Advertisement

Indian government plans to promote wheat exports to cash in on higher wheat prices in the global market. India is the second-biggest producer of wheat in the world. PTI LUX MR

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2022 at 18:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

28 minutes ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

29 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

7 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

8 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

8 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

8 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

8 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poacher Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Are At Their Stylish Best

    Galleries29 minutes ago

  2. Would've Got Party's Control Had I Been Senior Leader's Son, Ajit Pawar

    India News32 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA Nominated Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories32 minutes ago

  4. Popular SivaKarthikeyan Movies To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories33 minutes ago

  5. Bella Hadid's Throwback To Ranch-Themed Birthday

    Web Stories33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo