Published 20:26 IST, October 26th 2024
‘India To Have Its Own Space Station by 2035’, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh
India will have established its own space station by the year 2035 and it will be known as "Bharatiya Antriksh Station", said Union Minister Jitendra Singh
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that India will have its own space station by 2035 | Image: Image generated by AI/ Republic Digital
Advertisement
20:26 IST, October 26th 2024