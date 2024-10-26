sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Cyclone Dana | Iran-Israel War | Baba Siddique Murder | US Presidential Elections | India-Canada Row |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ‘India To Have Its Own Space Station by 2035’, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Published 20:26 IST, October 26th 2024

‘India To Have Its Own Space Station by 2035’, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

India will have established its own space station by the year 2035 and it will be known as "Bharatiya Antriksh Station", said Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that India will have its own space station by 2035
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that India will have its own space station by 2035 | Image: Image generated by AI/ Republic Digital
Advertisement

20:26 IST, October 26th 2024