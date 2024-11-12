sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:38 IST, November 12th 2024

India to Hit $100-Billion Trade with Russia Before 2030: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said India is confident of reaching $100 billion in trade with Russia before 2030, highlighting the growing ties' global impact.

Reported by: Digital Desk
EAM Jaishankar
EAM Jaishankar | Image: PTI
22:38 IST, November 12th 2024