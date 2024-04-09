Advertisement

New Delhi: India is poised to experience a normal monsoon this year, announced Skymet a private weather forecasting agency on Tuesday. It further said that more rainfall is anticipated in the latter half of the season. The forecast comes in line with early signs detected by scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicating favorable monsoon conditions characterized by diminishing El Nino effects and reduced snow cover over Eurasia.

While the Skymet forecast suggests a normal monsoon, it also underscores the growing variability in the distribution of rainfall across the country, exacerbated by climate change.

Climate scientists warn of declining rainy days coupled with an increase in heavy rainfall events, leading to a rise in both droughts and floods.

Skymet's prediction for the upcoming monsoon anticipates rainfall at 102 percent (with an error margin of 5 percent) of the long-period average (LPA) for the four-month period from June to September. Rainfall within the range of 96 to 104 percent of the LPA is considered normal.\

State-wise rainfall prediction

The forecast highlights expectations of favorable rainfall in the southern, western, and northwestern regions, with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh anticipated to receive adequate rainfall.

However, eastern states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal face the risk of deficit rainfall during the peak monsoon months of July and August. Additionally, Northeast India may observe below-normal rains during the first half of the season.