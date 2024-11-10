Published 22:13 IST, November 10th 2024
India, Unlike Many Other Countries, Not Anxious About Outcome Of US Elections: Jaishankar
Jaishankar highlighted India's position, noting that unlike many other countries India is not anxious about the latest outcome of US elections.
Reported by: Asian News International
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Image: Facebook
