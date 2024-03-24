Advertisement

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), in order to protect consumer interests from Dark Patterns, which are deceptive design techniques used by e-commerce platforms, issued its guidelines on September 7.

These guidelines were formulated following consultations held earlier in the year, which included participants like the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), e-commerce platforms, legal experts, and academic institutions. According to the Ministry of Commerce, the ‘unanimous’ consensus was that Dark Patterns are a genuine concern and require proactive measures.

In June, the DoCA Secretary dispatched a letter to e-commerce companies and stakeholders, urging them to avoid incorporating designs that deceive or manipulate consumer choice, falling under the category of Dark Patterns. The letter, as per a MoCa release, emphasised upholding consumer rights as per the Consumer Protection Act of 2019.

Subsequently, a Task Force comprising representatives from Industry Associations, ASCI, NLUs, VCOs, and major e-commerce platforms was convened. Over five meetings, the Task Force collated inputs, laying the groundwork for the draft policy.

As defined by the Ministry, crucial Dark Patterns include:

False Urgency: Creating a false sense of urgency or scarcity to coerce users into making immediate purchases or actions.

Basket Sneaking: Adding extra items or services at checkout without the user's consent, resulting in a higher total payable.

Confirm Shaming: Manipulating users through fear, shame, ridicule, or guilt to make specific purchases or continue subscriptions.

Forced Action: Compelling users to take additional actions, like purchasing unrelated goods or subscribing to unrelated services, to access their originally intended product/service.

Subscription Trap: Making cancellation of paid subscriptions overly complex or impossible.

Interface Interference: Manipulating the user interface, highlighting specific information while obscuring other relevant data, leading to user misdirection.

Bait and Switch: Promising one outcome based on user actions but deceitfully serving an alternate result.

Drip Pricing: Hiding or surreptitiously revealing certain elements of prices during the user experience.

Disguised Advertisement: Disguising advertisements as different types of content, such as user-generated content or news articles.

Nagging: Overloading users with requests, information, options, or interruptions unrelated to their intended purchase, disrupts the transaction.