Updated September 8th, 2023 at 10:56 IST
India unveils guidelines to combat ‘Dark Patterns’ in online platforms
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs in India introduced guidelines to tackle deceptive practices on online platforms, focusing on consumer well-being.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), in order to protect consumer interests from Dark Patterns, which are deceptive design techniques used by e-commerce platforms, issued its guidelines on September 7.
These guidelines were formulated following consultations held earlier in the year, which included participants like the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), e-commerce platforms, legal experts, and academic institutions. According to the Ministry of Commerce, the ‘unanimous’ consensus was that Dark Patterns are a genuine concern and require proactive measures.
In June, the DoCA Secretary dispatched a letter to e-commerce companies and stakeholders, urging them to avoid incorporating designs that deceive or manipulate consumer choice, falling under the category of Dark Patterns. The letter, as per a MoCa release, emphasised upholding consumer rights as per the Consumer Protection Act of 2019.
Subsequently, a Task Force comprising representatives from Industry Associations, ASCI, NLUs, VCOs, and major e-commerce platforms was convened. Over five meetings, the Task Force collated inputs, laying the groundwork for the draft policy.
As defined by the Ministry, crucial Dark Patterns include:
- False Urgency: Creating a false sense of urgency or scarcity to coerce users into making immediate purchases or actions.
- Basket Sneaking: Adding extra items or services at checkout without the user's consent, resulting in a higher total payable.
- Confirm Shaming: Manipulating users through fear, shame, ridicule, or guilt to make specific purchases or continue subscriptions.
- Forced Action: Compelling users to take additional actions, like purchasing unrelated goods or subscribing to unrelated services, to access their originally intended product/service.
- Subscription Trap: Making cancellation of paid subscriptions overly complex or impossible.
- Interface Interference: Manipulating the user interface, highlighting specific information while obscuring other relevant data, leading to user misdirection.
- Bait and Switch: Promising one outcome based on user actions but deceitfully serving an alternate result.
- Drip Pricing: Hiding or surreptitiously revealing certain elements of prices during the user experience.
- Disguised Advertisement: Disguising advertisements as different types of content, such as user-generated content or news articles.
- Nagging: Overloading users with requests, information, options, or interruptions unrelated to their intended purchase, disrupts the transaction.
Advertisement
Published September 8th, 2023 at 10:56 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tips To Maintain A Jade PlantWeb Stories11 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.