×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 10:56 IST

India unveils guidelines to combat ‘Dark Patterns’ in online platforms

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs in India introduced guidelines to tackle deceptive practices on online platforms, focusing on consumer well-being.

Reported by: Swapnanil Chatterjee
Centre regulations To combat deceptive online practices DoCa unveils new guidelines.
To combat deceptive online practices DoCa unveils new guidelines | Image: Unsplash / representative | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), in order to protect consumer interests from Dark Patterns, which are deceptive design techniques used by e-commerce platforms, issued its guidelines on September 7. 

These guidelines were formulated following consultations held earlier in the year, which included participants like the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), e-commerce platforms, legal experts, and academic institutions. According to the Ministry of Commerce, the ‘unanimous’ consensus was that Dark Patterns are a genuine concern and require proactive measures.

In June, the DoCA Secretary dispatched a letter to e-commerce companies and stakeholders, urging them to avoid incorporating designs that deceive or manipulate consumer choice, falling under the category of Dark Patterns. The letter, as per a MoCa release, emphasised upholding consumer rights as per the Consumer Protection Act of 2019.

Subsequently, a Task Force comprising representatives from Industry Associations, ASCI, NLUs, VCOs, and major e-commerce platforms was convened. Over five meetings, the Task Force collated inputs, laying the groundwork for the draft policy.

As defined by the Ministry, crucial Dark Patterns include:

  • False Urgency: Creating a false sense of urgency or scarcity to coerce users into making immediate purchases or actions.
  • Basket Sneaking: Adding extra items or services at checkout without the user's consent, resulting in a higher total payable.
  • Confirm Shaming: Manipulating users through fear, shame, ridicule, or guilt to make specific purchases or continue subscriptions.
  • Forced Action: Compelling users to take additional actions, like purchasing unrelated goods or subscribing to unrelated services, to access their originally intended product/service.
  • Subscription Trap: Making cancellation of paid subscriptions overly complex or impossible.
  • Interface Interference: Manipulating the user interface, highlighting specific information while obscuring other relevant data, leading to user misdirection.
  • Bait and Switch: Promising one outcome based on user actions but deceitfully serving an alternate result.
  • Drip Pricing: Hiding or surreptitiously revealing certain elements of prices during the user experience.
  • Disguised Advertisement: Disguising advertisements as different types of content, such as user-generated content or news articles.
  • Nagging: Overloading users with requests, information, options, or interruptions unrelated to their intended purchase, disrupts the transaction.
Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2023 at 10:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut

Kanga Enters Politics

a few seconds ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

a few seconds ago
Varun Gandhi

BJP Drops Varun Gandhi

a minute ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

5 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 Lockdown

8 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

15 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

18 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Arun Govil For Lok Sabha

23 minutes ago
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border point.

Pak-Afghan Trade Talks

28 minutes ago
Punjab: Woman's Dead Body Found In Forest Area

Punjab: Woman's Dead Body

29 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

42 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Shimmery Look

44 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP releases 5th list

an hour ago
Tusshaar Kapoor

Tusshar Mobbed By Fans

an hour ago
Riyan Parag

Pathan on Parag

an hour ago
Rajashthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top run-scorers

an hour ago
EPFO

EPFO adds 16.02 lakh net

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories11 hours ago

  4. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo