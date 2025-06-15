India Urges For Dialogue and Diplomacy As Middle East Remains Tense Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

Tel Aviv: Following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, Iran launched multiple waves of missile attacks on Israel. The missiles penetrated Israel's defences though dozens were and successfully intercepted. Amid the rising tensions in the region, the External Affairs Ministry of India has voiced support for diplomacy.

Clarifying India's stance on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the ministry backed "dialogue and diplomacy" to work toward the de-escalation of the situation.

External Affairs Ministry's Statement

While the MEA stood firm on its stance of working toward de-escalation of the situation with 'dialogue and diplomacy,' the China-led regional group "strongly condemned" the Israeli strikes on Iran earlier.

Maintaining its stance, MEA's statement read, "India's position on the matter had been articulated by on June 13, and remains the same. We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation, and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction."

What is happening between Israel-Iran

In an overnight operation, the Israeli Air Force flew dozens of fighter jets over the skies of Tehran and carried out strikes on several military targets, including Iranian air defence systems and surface-to-air missile infrastructure.

The action comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. According to Israeli military officials, the purpose of the strike was to weaken Iran’s ability to defend itself from future air attacks.