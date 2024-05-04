Advertisement

Following the conclusion of the 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF), Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that India and the United States are seeking bilateral solutions to several long-standing World Trade Organization disputes between the two countries.

These remarks were made in Washington, D.C., in the presence of Piyush Goyal's US counterpart, United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.

Piyush Goyal said, "There was a very robust discussion amongst the officials and today at the ministerial levels at finding solutions to the several WTO disputes that have been going on for several years between US-India. These outstanding issues are areas where both countries have had some wins and some losses," during a press conference in Washington.

Demonstration of trust

The Commerce Minister will be in New York and Washington DC from January 9 - 11 to attend the India-US Trade Policy Forum. His visit included delegation-level discussions and a one-on-one meeting with Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative

Addressing the press here, Goyal stated that both countries have directed their officials to engage "very aggressively" over the next two or three months to find a bilateral solution to the WTO issues, demonstrating the two countries' trust.

Piyush Goyal on WTO issues

"We have directed our officials to engage very aggressively over the next two or three months to see if we can find a bilateral settlement of the WTO issues demonstrating the trust between the two countries and we hope for some satisfactory outcomes," he added.

“Since both countries relaunched the Trade Policy Forum in a new form with renewed vigour in November 2021, India-US have seen this becoming a very robust and outcome-oriented discussion on several issues of mutual interest,” Goyal said.

"The Trade Policy Forum truly is one platform where we have free and frank discussions on a plethora of issues. Some predefined on the table and many which emerged from the discussion," he said.

"This kind of friendly atmosphere in which India and the US can discuss issues of mutual interest and at times issues that cause concern on either side of countries- discuss is an open atmosphere in a very transparent manner and that the beauty of Trad4e Policy Forum," he added.

India-US are a natural partner with trade complementarities

According to an earlier release from the Commerce Ministry, India and the United States are natural partners with trade complementarities, long-standing strategic and economic relationships, and people-to-people contacts, and both are vibrant democracies.

The two countries are also working together through the QUAD, I2U2 (India-Israel/UAS-USA), and IPEF (India-Pacific Economic Framework).

Regular exchanges at the leadership level have been an essential component of the expanding bilingual engagement. The outcomes of these visits have been instrumental in further strengthening the two countries multifaceted ties.

All about the 12th Trade Policy Forum

After a four-year hiatus, the 12th TPF ministerial meeting was held in New Delhi on November 23, 2021. Following the last ministerial, working groups were reactivated. TPF is a platform for continuous engagement between two countries in the areas of trade and investment relations.

Both countries are looking forward to the meeting and are optimistic about progress on trade issues. The TPF is chaired by the Indian Commerce and Industry Minister and the US Trade Representative.