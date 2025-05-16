India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Boycott Turkey Chorus Grows in India after Erdogan Openly Supports Pakistan

India vs Pakistan: A wave of public outrage is sweeping across India after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly expressed support for Pakistan amid the recent military tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad during Operation Sindoor. The remarks have triggered a growing #BoycottTurkey campaign across the country, with citizens calling for a halt in tourism, trade, and diplomatic ties with Ankara.
Despite facing strong backlash and boycott calls from Indians, Erdogan on Wednesday reaffirmed Turkey’s unwavering support for Pakistan, describing it as a “brotherly nation” and pledging to stand by it through “good times and bad.”
In response, both Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia have suspended their Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Türkiye and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye.
India vs Pak: In support of the Boycott Turkey campaign in India, prompted by Turkey's backing of Pakistan during its military conflict with India, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has terminated all Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing national security concerns.
India vs Pakistan: A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the Security Forces during a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral, news agency ANI reported. The Armed Forces have neutralised three terrorists in the encounter.
India vs Pakistan: All-India trade organizations have pledged to completely boycott imports, exports, and even film production activities involving Türkiye and Azerbaijan. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also called on Indian filmmakers to avoid using Türkiye and Azerbaijan as filming locations.
This development comes in the context of ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly due to Turkey's support for Pakistan during its military conflict with India, which has sparked the "Boycott Turkey" campaign in response.
India vs Pakistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) officials have proved their might to the world and shown them that India's war policy and technology have gone through major transformation. At the Bhuj Air Base, he said, "The entire world has seen how you destroyed nine terrorist camps located on the soil of Pakistan. In the action taken later, several of their air bases were destroyed. During OperationSindoor, Indian Air Force displayed not just their might but also proved to the world that now India's war policy and technology have changed."
Elaborating on the role of IAF officials in executing Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said, "Indian Air Force assumed a very impactful role in OperationSindoor and it is being appreciated not only in this country but also in the countries of the world. In this Operation, you not only dominated the enemies but also successfully decimated them. This Operation against terrorism was led by our Indian Armed Force. Our Air Force is such a sky force which has touched the zenith of the sky through its valour and bravery. I would also like to thank Air Chief Marshal AP Singh for this, his efforts, his entire team and all his jawans. This is no small thing that our Air Force can reach every corner of Pakistan and this has been proven in every manner."
India vs Pakistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Operation Sindoor has not ended yet and the Indian military strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was just a “trailer”. In his address to Indian Air Force (IAF) officials at Bhuj Air Base, the defence minister said, “#OperationSindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world."
He further said that Pakistan has been kept on “probation” now and warned that “strictest punishment” will be given in case of any misbehaviour by Islamabad. "We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behavior improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given strictest punishment," Singh said.
India vs Pakistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) should think about its funding to Pakistan as funds received will be spent by Pakistan to build its terror infrastructure. "..I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country....India wants IMF to re-think funding to Pakistan," said the Defence Minister in his address to IAF officials in Bhuj Air Base.
India vs Pakistan: Speaking to Indian Air Force (IAF) Officials At Bhuj Air Base in Gujarat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Even Pakistan has accepted the power of BrahMos missile. There is an old saying in our country, "Din mein taare dekhna." Made in India BrahMos missile showed 'raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala' to Pakistan."
India vs Pakistan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) officials for their contribution to the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.
At the Bhuj air base in Gujarat, the Defence minister, while addressing IAF officials, said, "Whatever you did during #OperationSindoor, has made all Indians proud - whether they are in India or abroad. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan."
India vs Pakistan: Eight teams of Members of Parliament (MPs) will be deputed to five countries over a 10-day period starting May 22 to promote India’s future narrative on Operation Sindoor. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi are likely to be among the delegates. According to information, each team will be accompanied by an official from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
India vs Pakistan: Swadeshi Jagran Manch has taken out a march in protest against Turkey over its support to Pakistan amid heightened military tensions with India. The protesters were stopped by the Police on their way to the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi, news agency ANI reported. This comes amid Boycott Turkey campaign gaining momentum among Indians.
Days after India targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and inflicted damage to several of its airfields under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness to engage in talks with India for peace. However, he said that talks should be held on the Kashmir issue, The Express Tribune reported.
He extended the offer to India while interacting with the Pakistan Air Force pilots and personnel during a special visit to Kamra air base on Thursday. He said Pakistan was willing to hold talks to achieve peace, but it had certain conditions. He urged India to hold talks on the Kashmir issue, The Express Tribune reported.
India has maintained that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are and will always remain an "integral and inalienable part of it."
