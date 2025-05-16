India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Boycott Turkey Chorus Grows in India after Erdogan Openly Supports Pakistan | Image: X

India vs Pakistan: A wave of public outrage is sweeping across India after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly expressed support for Pakistan amid the recent military tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad during Operation Sindoor. The remarks have triggered a growing #BoycottTurkey campaign across the country, with citizens calling for a halt in tourism, trade, and diplomatic ties with Ankara.

Despite facing strong backlash and boycott calls from Indians, Erdogan on Wednesday reaffirmed Turkey’s unwavering support for Pakistan, describing it as a “brotherly nation” and pledging to stand by it through “good times and bad.”

In response, both Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia have suspended their Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Türkiye and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye.