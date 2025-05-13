India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates: PM Modi Talks Tough On Terror In His First Address After Success Of Operation Sindoor; BJP to Hold Nationwide Tiranga Yatra

India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday for the first time since Operation Sindoor was launched to dismantle the terror hotbeds within Pakistan territory in response to the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. PM Modi commended the Indian armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists for their remarkable courage and success in Operation Sindoor.
Honouring the bravery of soldiers, Modi dedicated their valour to the women of India and condemned the brutal attack, where civilians enjoying their vacation in Jammu & Kashmir were targeted based on their faith. He emphasised national unity against terrorism and affirmed that the armed forces had full freedom to act decisively.
The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan too held talks and reaffirmed their commitment to ceasefire and de-escalation. Additionally, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to brief a parliamentary panel on May 19 regarding the recent military conflict with Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the reopening of schools and colleges in non-border areas following a review of the security situation.
India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates: The schools in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi have reopened as normalcy returned after cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.
India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates: IndiGo and Air India have announced that they have cancelled their flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh and some other border cities for May 13.
India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates: In his first address after the success of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi delivered a bold and unapologetic message reaffirming India’s commitment to national security. With a blunt and fearless tone, he warned Pakistan that any provocation will be met with a fierce response. Exposing Pakistan’s propaganda, the Prime Minister echoed the nation's unity and resolve to defend its sovereignty. His address stands as a strong statement to the world and a stern warning to adversaries - India will not be intimidated.
India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates: Sources have stated that following the news of talks between Director Generals of Military Operations, the mutual commitment from both sides were that they must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other is being adhered to.
