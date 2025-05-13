India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates: PM Modi Talks Tough On Terror In His First Address After Success Of Operation Sindoor; BJP to Hold Nationwide Tiranga Yatra

India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates | Image: Republic

India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday for the first time since Operation Sindoor was launched to dismantle the terror hotbeds within Pakistan territory in response to the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. PM Modi commended the Indian armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists for their remarkable courage and success in Operation Sindoor.

Honouring the bravery of soldiers, Modi dedicated their valour to the women of India and condemned the brutal attack, where civilians enjoying their vacation in Jammu & Kashmir were targeted based on their faith. He emphasised national unity against terrorism and affirmed that the armed forces had full freedom to act decisively.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan too held talks and reaffirmed their commitment to ceasefire and de-escalation. Additionally, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to brief a parliamentary panel on May 19 regarding the recent military conflict with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the reopening of schools and colleges in non-border areas following a review of the security situation.