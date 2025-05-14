India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Chair Key Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting At 11 AM Today

India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates | Image: X

India VS Pakistan LIVE Updates: PM Modi will chair a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today at 11 AM, focusing on India’s strategic direction following the successful Operation Sindoor. The operation, launched to avenge the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists and destruction of nine terror hotbeds with Pakistan territory and marked a decisive shift in India’s counter-terrorism stance.

In his address to the Nation on May 12, PM Modi emphasised that future talks with Pakistan will centre solely on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and terrorism. He also warned Pakistan stating that India would not tolerate ‘nuclear threats’ from Pakistan. The CCS meet is expected to deliberate on further military, diplomatic, or economic measures, with potential sanctions and policy modifications on the table.

The meeting follows PM Modi's visit to AFS Adampur, where he praised the courage and determination of Indian armed forces, stating India’s eternal gratitude for their service. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that the Indus Water Treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan irreversibly ends its support for cross-border terrorism, reinforcing the government’s hardened stance post Operation Sindoor.