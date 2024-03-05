Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

India Weather Updates: Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast Across North And East India Till March 7

As cold wave condition continued across Himachal Pradesh, 81 tourists were stranded in the state's Spiti Valley due to closure of roads after heavy sno

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi rains
Delhi rains | Image:PTI File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India Weather Today: The eastern and northeastern part of India will witness fresh spell of showers again at night with thunderstorm and lightning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and at many places over Arunachal Pradesh and at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Other places that will receive light to moderate rainfall are  Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Isolated areas in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh will also receive hailstorm, the IMD further predicted.

As cold wave condition continued across Himachal Pradesh, 81 tourists were stranded in the state's Spiti Valley on Monday due to closure of roads after heavy snowfall. They all have been shifted to safer places, according to reports.

Meanwhile, over 650 roads, including five national highways, in the state remained closed for vehicular movement on Monday following several avalanches and landslides caused by incessant rain and snow for the past three days, according to the state emergency operation centre.

The 81 tourists stranded in Spiti Valley in Lahaul and Spiti district were on Sunday night shifted to and accommodated in different hotels and homestays there, the police said in a statement.
About 290 roads are blocked in this tribal district and several areas are without electricity for the past two days, the statement said. Heavy rain and snow in Lahaul and Spiti has also disrupted the mobile network, it added.

On Sunday, an avalanche hit Dara Waterfall near Jasrat village in Lahaul and Spiti, obstructing the flow of Chenab and triggering an alert in the adjoining area, officials had said. They had advised the residents of adjoining villages of Jobrang, Rapi, Jasrath, Tarand and Tharot to stay cautious and inform the nearest police post in case of emergency.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 5th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

